Artifacts black dots only on 165mhz. Gpu or monitor or driver issue?

Hello.First my pc.I have Gigabyte Rtx 3090 OC ( stock ) and 10850K stock ,32gb ram.Issue is only on 1920x1080P with 165hz. On 1440P with 165mhz is fine. On 1920x1080P with 144hz is fine. On 1920x1080P with 165mhz i can see on screen small black dots flickering vertical.If i wanna catch screen its not visible or clip. So i post screen and i added from paint. Just very small flickering black dots on vertical position. Screens not working. Happens only in 1080P with 165HZ. Visible on desktop too when i am very close.Monitor is using DP cable. Model: Aorus FI27Q