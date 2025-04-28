Arrow Lake vs 5800X3D

Right now my spare rig has a 5800X3D and a 7900XT that I use for emulation and Warzone etc
I have a 5090 (for my main rig) & Gigabyte Z890 board combo on the way from Newegg. I was planning to sell the motherboard but I'm curious if a Z890 + 265k, for example, would be an upgrade for emulation and gaming. Wound it be worth swapping out to the Z890 to future proof?
Should I sell the board or "upgrade" the 5800X3D?
Thanks
I have a 5090 (for my main rig) & Gigabyte Z890 board combo on the way from Newegg. I was planning to sell the motherboard but I'm curious if a Z890 + 265k, for example, would be an upgrade for emulation and gaming. Wound it be worth swapping out to the Z890 to future proof?
Should I sell the board or "upgrade" the 5800X3D?
Thanks