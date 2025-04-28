  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Arrow Lake vs 5800X3D

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
3,015
Right now my spare rig has a 5800X3D and a 7900XT that I use for emulation and Warzone etc

I have a 5090 (for my main rig) & Gigabyte Z890 board combo on the way from Newegg. I was planning to sell the motherboard but I'm curious if a Z890 + 265k, for example, would be an upgrade for emulation and gaming. Wound it be worth swapping out to the Z890 to future proof?

Should I sell the board or "upgrade" the 5800X3D?

Thanks
 
Sell the board. Put it toward a 9800X3D system if you want to upgrade CPU. Arrow Lake is a bust for gaming.

They're bundling Z890 boards because the Arrow Lake platform isn't selling.
 
Arrow Lake is looking like a 1 generation socket so I would wait until the end of the year when the next generation comes out if you want to go Intel.
 
