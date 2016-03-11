ARM server status update / reality check

We're just what, 12 months from ARM microservers taking over 20% of the server market? Yeah...
Worldwide Server Market Revenues Increase 5.2% in the Fourth Quarter as Demand in China Once Again Drives the Market Forward, According to IDC
x86 server sales up YoY by 8% and 4% by revenue and units
non-x86 server revenue down, despite IBM's growth from POWER (suggesting Oracle and every other non-x86 server tanked hard)
ARM server sales fell year over year, from so small it's hard to measure to somehow even less, and the biggest ARM server player is the practically dead HP Project Moonshot.
This is not a trajectory for ARM's server success.
tl;drpress release said:
- Demand for x86 servers improved in 4Q15 with revenues increasing 8.0% year over year in the quarter to $12.5 billion worldwide as unit shipments increased 4.0% to 2.6 million servers. HPE led the market with 29.0% revenue share based on flat revenue growth over 4Q13. Dell retained second place, securing a 20.5% revenue share following 5.3% year-over-year revenue growth.
- Non-x86 servers experienced a revenue decline of -5.4% year over year to $2.9 billion, representing 18.6% of quarterly server revenue. IBM leads the segment with 75.8% revenue share on the back of a year-over-year revenue increase of 8.9% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2014. ARM server sales fell in 4Q15 compared to the same time in 2014, with HPE Moonshot system deployments representing the largest single component.
