ARM server status update / reality check

Yeah, so far there's no quantifiable power savings once you make the hardware grow-up. Who knew that gobs of cache clocked at 3+ GHz uses the same amount of power on any architecture?

Pi is only an industry because they hit the right price/performance/power point first. The popularity does not signify there's a growing need for ARM in the server room, but simply recognizes the fact that tweakers like a challenge and x86 is too easy/expensive/high power.

Not only that, but Intel's Bay Trail stuff is pretty competitive with ARM in terms of power consumption. The reason we haven't seen a huge performance bump since Sandy Bridge is because Intel's main focus is now on competing with ARM on power consumption and feature integration. They're approaching being on par with them even in smartphones, only issue is that companies already invested in ARM designs and don't want to port everything back over to x86. They also like all the customization they get to do with ARM, whereas Intel likes to design once and ship several copies of the same thing.I'm sort of a tweaker, but I ended up getting a x86-based SoC for a low-power application after debating with myself about getting a Hummingboard or a Raspberry Pi. It was pre-assembled and half the price of the Hummingboard, with guaranteed compatibility and a better fanless cooling design. It was so much better than any ARM system due to backwards compatibility and graphics acceleration alone. Even Intel's worst IGP offerings are better than the VideoCore IV nowadays. Besides, when I really want a challenge, it's more fun to build your own Z80 motherboard from scratch and implement VGA graphics and SD cards by hand. Best thing about a Z80 is it's backwards compatible with the 8080, which means you can play around with legacy software without even doing emulation.In any case, I really think the argument for ARM servers is weak... I mean, if your server is low-power, Intel has that covered too. No need to port stuff over to ARM. Everyone that did this, either did it back when Intel didn't offer what they needed in terms of power consumption, or they needed a level of hardware customization for specific workloads they couldn't get on x86.I think ARM's niche is in embedded. An embedded server is still just another embedded application that can get away with lower power. Server market is tied up by Intel and IBM... if people wanted a non-Intel architecture, they'd probably go with IBM's POWER servers.