ARM China back in line?

https://www.reuters.com/technology/arms-chinese-joint-venture-replaces-ceo-2022-04-29/
ARM proper seems to have finally jumped through the last of the legal hoops to bring their Chinese division back under their control.
That’s a big win for SoftBank because it was seriously hindering their IPO process.
But it still looks like they are going to have a big fight there. Should be an interesting one.
