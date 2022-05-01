ARM China back in line?

staknhalo

staknhalo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
1,861
Lakados said:
https://www.reuters.com/technology/arms-chinese-joint-venture-replaces-ceo-2022-04-29/

ARM proper seems to have finally jumped through the last of the legal hoops to bring their Chinese division back under their control.

That’s a big win for SoftBank because it was seriously hindering their IPO process.

But it still looks like they are going to have a big fight there. Should be an interesting one.
Click to expand...

I mean, can they ever really be trusted again? They'll just pretend to comply until they've gathered enough resources/info to go rogue again, on command from China. I wouldn't even trust the janitors at Arm China.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top