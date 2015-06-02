ARK: Survival Evolved

http://store.steampowered.com/app/346110/
I've watch a live of IGN and this game look good. A Rust like so definitely one of my kind of game. I'm going to buy this tomorrow and see how good it is. The review of Steam say it's positive. So this mean, as most of the time, a good game.
