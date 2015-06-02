ARK: Survival Evolved

I think you may be confusing me for two people. I have no idea what Verdun even is. I also don't know what monster your talking about.



All my point is, is that there is no pass or fail. There is no being good enough for EA. EA is, and has always been advertised as very early alpha gameplay with the extreme possibility for the game to be barely functional. It's your job to accept that, and wait for updates to make the game more playable. If you aren't OK with that, there's nothing wrong with that, just wait for the game to hit retail.



There are lots of good reviews for this game. The spread currently sits at 70% positive, 30% negative, which earns it a "mostly positive" badge from Steam. In other words, most people are enjoying the game, and are able to accept the issues that exist because it's early access. Of the 30% that don't like it, I bet a large number of them are people complaining about technical issues because they bought into the game wanting a fully functional retail product, and EA is not even close to that.



Any issue you have with the game is likely temporary. The devs have been pushing out hotfixes like mad. I think six of them in two days. They are working round the clock to make this playable. Obviously, going from only playing it on a small dev team to opening it up to 40,000 players brought to light tons of issues I'm sure they never saw before this week. If you can't accept that this is both normal and completely appropriate for an EA title, you shouldn't be buying it in EA. If your concerned that the game will remain broken (after giving it a single day to prove itself), you shouldn't be buying it in EA.



Get your refund, move along. The next time an EA game comes along that you want, sit tight for a few weeks, you'll be glad you did