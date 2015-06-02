ARK: Survival Evolved

http://store.steampowered.com/app/346110/

I've watch a live of IGN and this game look good. A Rust like so definitely one of my kind of game. I'm going to buy this tomorrow and see how good it is. The review of Steam say it's positive. So this mean, as most of the time, a good game.
 
my brother is getting 8-15 fps on the lowest settings with a 3570k and 570, lol.
 
Been watching this for a while... been streamers on Twitch for the past few days. Looks fun, if not silly.

Hearing lots of technical issues though. Performance problems and server issues. I thought there was supposed to be a single player mode (which could somewhat alleviate server issues) but it's not present. I'll sit tight for a few days and see if it gets sorted out. I'll make a decision when the promo price is nearing an end.
 
Viper87227 said:
Been watching this for a while... been streamers on Twitch for the past few days. Looks fun, if not silly.

Hearing lots of technical issues though. Performance problems and server issues. I thought there was supposed to be a single player mode (which could somewhat alleviate server issues) but it's not present. I'll sit tight for a few days and see if it gets sorted out. I'll make a decision when the promo price is nearing an end.
You can buy it and threaten to return it in 2 weeks if they haven't gotten it right. :)
 
cageymaru said:
You can buy it and threaten to return it in 2 weeks if they haven't gotten it right. :)
The irony of this policy kicking into action a few hours before this game launching is not wasted on me :D.

None-the-less, I want to wait it out a few days. I don't want to waste my two-hour window trying to find a working server. I'd rather be able to get into a stable game and actually see what it's about for an hour. As soon as I hear that severs have settled down, I'm in.

I really want this game to be good. A few friends and I always make a point to get online together every Friday night, and our go to game was DayZ. Most of us are tired of it, but one of our members is pretty well obsessed with it, and won't really play anything else. She really wants to try this though. If it goes well for me, she'll get it, and everyone else will follow so as to impress the only lady they talk to on a regular basis :p.
 
This game has been pretty fun so far, but it does need some optimization. They devs have stated they are working on it and so far have released 3 patches in 24 hours and 6 in 48. It's going pretty well.

For people with low FPS, you can lower the resolution scale to make the game playable, it just won't be as pretty. It is UE4, so it's also brand-brand new in terms of tech, a GTX570 is too old to expect much.
 
Wait about a week if you really want to try early access, a month if you want playable, a year if you enjoyable.
 
Shantarr.Dalrae said:
This game has been pretty fun so far, but it does need some optimization. They devs have stated they are working on it and so far have released 3 patches in 24 hours and 6 in 48. It's going pretty well.

For people with low FPS, you can lower the resolution scale to make the game playable, it just won't be as pretty. It is UE4, so it's also brand-brand new in terms of tech, a GTX570 is too old to expect much.
it absolutely is not too old to expect much. have you seen what the game looks like on low settings? you have to be joking. look at this shit http://www.twitch.tv/odellus/b/665403421
 
The game runs like ass because the devs said they didn't optimize. Which means no LODs, no line of sight, no view render, everything is literally being rendered in real time all around you with no account for distance. Obviously the game is going to run like turd, it's like playing minecraft while rendering all block faces in real time, no PC can handle that properly.
 
NickJames said:
The game runs like ass because the devs said they didn't optimize. Which means no LODs, no line of sight, no view render, everything is literally being rendered in real time all around you with no account for distance. Obviously the game is going to run like turd, it's like playing minecraft while rendering all block faces in real time, no PC can handle that properly.
why release then...?
 
Odellus said:
why release then...?
Money is my guess. It's an easy way to get a short burst of net cash flow to help pay for more development time and keep employees happy and motivated. I know I would hate to work on a video game with money out of my own pocket and no way to pay the bills and having to work an extra job. The peak player count was roughly 20K when they launched yesterday. At $25 a copy they made 500K before Valve's cut. That's a heck of a motivational booster. Let's just hope they keep working on it, I have been burned on too many early access titles so I am going to wait this one out.
 
Odellus said:
it absolutely is not too old to expect much. have you seen what the game looks like on low settings? you have to be joking. look at this shit http://www.twitch.tv/odellus/b/665403421
Sig in rig, these are the kinds of graphics I get with 45 FPS @ 1440p

http://i.imgur.com/XQvHovu.jpg

Yes, it's not optimized but people just expect too much out of their hardware.

Edit: I am not saying this screenshot looks like the best graphics in the world, it's just a far cry better than what people are falsely representing as the graphics.
 
Who doesn't want to tame and ride a dinosaur? A couple of my YT streamers have been playing this. It does look like it would be fun with friends.
 
Shantarr.Dalrae said:
Sig in rig, these are the kinds of graphics I get with 45 FPS @ 1440p

http://i.imgur.com/XQvHovu.jpg

Yes, it's not optimized but people just expect too much out of their hardware.

Edit: I am not saying this screenshot looks like the best graphics in the world, it's just a far cry better than what people are falsely representing as the graphics.
put the game on low and then try and tell me a 570 should be getting 8 fps with graphics like that. and you are absolutely not getting 45 fps at 1440p with a 970, regardless of settings. you can see my framerate in the video i linked with a 970, and i was using nvenc to stream so no it wasn't my cpu bottlenecking, you can see all usage statistics at the top left. medium preset was yielding 25-35 fps at 1080p, and the resolution scale slider wasn't even all the way up so it wasn't actually 1080p. anyway, the game is obviously broken and your perception of what a 570 is capable of is wrong to say the least, so i'm done arguing.
 
I wasn't arguing with anyone, merely stating fact.

The in-game minimum settings state a GTX 660 will be required to run the game on low, by the way. Optimizations are still coming and the floor should be lowered to the legacy hardware.

Although I have no personal stake in this, I'll offer my apologies that an early access alpha game is not living up to your expectations and is somehow "broken."
 
Odellus said:
the game is obviously broken and your perception of what a 570 is capable of is wrong to say the least, so i'm done arguing.
The frame rate of the two stream I've seen, one on youtube and one on steam was good. The framerate of two guide I've watch on youtube today was good.

I'm not saying the game does not have problem but all the stream look fine for the framerate.
 
I was considering pulling the trigger on this game, seems like a lot of developement issues. Somewhat normal at this stage. However NOT when you advertise this much for people to buy, and it's got this many issues. And now I read nvidia just bought the devs with gameworks...

http://wccftech.com/ark-survival-evolved-receive-nvidia-gameworks-treatment/

I just can't support this type of developer behavior, so it's a pass for me. Figured I'd pass on the warning...
 
Yakk said:
I was considering pulling the trigger on this game, seems like a lot of developement issues. Somewhat normal at this stage. However NOT when you advertise this much for people to buy, and it's got this many issues. And now I read nvidia just bought the devs with gameworks...

http://wccftech.com/ark-survival-evolved-receive-nvidia-gameworks-treatment/

I just can't support this type of developer behavior, so it's a pass for me. Figured I'd pass on the warning...
I picked it up, and had very few issues. Really, only one, and that's performance. If its true that there really is no LOD, and all of the world around you is rendering at max quality, that would explain a lot of performance issues. One thing thats true is that the game looks remarkable at highest settings. There isn't any hardware on the planet that can get playable framerates with that yet, but it shows there is potential with heavy optimization.

Other than poor framerates, I encountered almost no issues in the two hours I played last night. I recall a single graphical glitch with water, and an issue where I couldn't get up certain slopes (despite being able to get up other, steeper slopes). Everything else I attempted to do in game worked like it should.

The game reminds me of Stranded Deep. Gathering resources and crafting is very similar. I really like the idea of leveling though, and being able to enhance both physical attributes and unlock new crafting recipes. It gives the feeling of learning how to be a better survivor the longer you survive. Seems legit. It also gives you a point to go out and do things, which was Stranded Deeps biggest downfall... there's really no purpose to the world.

I see this game having a lot of potential. I'm not at all disappointed with my purchase.
 
Mak54291 said:
Can't even join a single server. I've ask for a refund.
The in-game browser can be wonky for some people. If you use the steam server browser, you shouldn't have any problems.

Also, not to be rude, but the game is getting slammed right now with popularity. Exercising a bit of patience may pay off.
 
the devs sold me with interspecies dinosaur breeding :eek:

but it's still too early for me to actually commit, especially after the recent Stomping Lands early access scam. But progress so far has been impressive considering the games only been in development for less than 9 months
 
Shantarr.Dalrae said:
The in-game browser can be wonky for some people. If you use the steam server browser, you shouldn't have any problems.

Also, not to be rude, but the game is getting slammed right now with popularity. Exercising a bit of patience may pay off.
In game, I saw all the official servers full. I switched to others servers and the game jammed.
So I than used the Steam server thing and after 3 try, stuck on loading screen. I gave up and ask refund.
 
Early access is the reason Steam is doing the refund system. Too many people have no idea what they're getting into when buying an early access title and expecting a full working game. Everyone should just look at early access titles like a kickstarter and there would be less bitching.
 
NickJames said:
Early access is the reason Steam is doing the refund system. Too many people have no idea what they're getting into when buying an early access title and expecting a full working game. Everyone should just look at early access titles like a kickstarter and there would be less bitching.
You're talking to me right? You say that people, like me for example, are not right to complaint when the game does not even start?
 
Mak54291 said:
You're talking to me right? You say that people, like me for example, are not right to complaint when the game does not even start?
To an extent, I'd say no, you are not right to complain. It should be painfully clear by now what Early Access is. It's alpha games. Sometimes pre-alpha. They are really, really broken, and they will stay broken for months to years.

If you aren't willing to accept that the game will be broken (including being completely non-functional for some people), then don't buy into early access. Pretend the game doesn't exist, and go on your way. The point of these games is as much to play them as it is to support the developer with some cashflow to keep working on their game, as well as provide testing, feedback, etc. (often in exchange for a cheaper price).

If your not wanting to partake in that part of the games development, it's easy as can be to opt out and just wait for the retail game. It's certainly fine for you to go get a refund if your not happy with the game. But I think you entered into it with false expectations (as people usually do with early access).
 
Viper87227 said:
To an extent, I'd say no, you are not right to complain. It should be painfully clear by now what Early Access is. It's alpha games. Sometimes pre-alpha. They are really, really broken, and they will stay broken for months to years.

If you aren't willing to accept that the game will be broken (including being completely non-functional for some people), then don't buy into early access. Pretend the game doesn't exist, and go on your way. The point of these games is as much to play them as it is to support the developer with some cashflow to keep working on their game, as well as provide testing, feedback, etc. (often in exchange for a cheaper price).

If your not wanting to partake in that part of the games development, it's easy as can be to opt out and just wait for the retail game. It's certainly fine for you to go get a refund if your not happy with the game. But I think you entered into it with false expectations (as people usually do with early access).
A game that cannot even start it not eligible for EA. And the game finally started, I could have join a server. And after playing 2 hours, this game cannot even made EA. It's a pile of shit and it is not advertise as it. The website and the Steam store show a good product and this product is pile of shit. Not even Alpha or pre-alpha.

Alpha and pre-alpha mean that program for you:

If else:
01010101
end:


The dinosaur which is a important aspect of the game in a teta state. Where only the first line of code as been written.
 
Mak54291 said:
A game that cannot even start it not eligible for EA. And the game finally started, I could have join a server. And after playing 2 hours, this game cannot even made EA. It's a pile of shit and it is not advertise as it. The website and the Steam store show a good product and this product is pile of shit. Not even Alpha or pre-alpha.

Alpha and pre-alpha mean that program for you:

If else:
01010101
end:


The dinosaur which is a important aspect of the game in a teta state. Where only the first line of code as been written.
When I checked yesterday, 35,000 people were playing this game. It's pretty clear to say for many people it starts just fine. Anyone playing on PC should be no stranger to the fact that the hundreds of possible hardware configurations means that what works for most won't necessarily work for all. It sucks that you fall into that group that doesn't work, but again, thats a risk you take buying into an EA game. If the game worked for nobody, you'd have a very valid point. As it is, many people are out enjoying the game and your a product of it being an alpha that needs to be optimized for a much larger spectrum of hardware. I stand by every point I made, it's your error for misunderstanding the risk that comes with an early access game. If you aren't willing to accept that risk, and wait for updates when the game isn't working (as they often don't)... steer clear of EA games. It's really that simple.
 
Viper87227 said:
When I checked yesterday, 35,000 people were playing this game. It's pretty clear to say for many people it starts just fine. Anyone playing on PC should be no stranger to the fact that the hundreds of possible hardware configurations means that what works for most won't necessarily work for all. It sucks that you fall into that group that doesn't work, but again, thats a risk you take buying into an EA game. If the game worked for nobody, you'd have a very valid point. As it is, many people are out enjoying the game and your a product of it being an alpha that needs to be optimized for a much larger spectrum of hardware. I stand by every point I made, it's your error for misunderstanding the risk that comes with an early access game. If you aren't willing to accept that risk, and wait for updates when the game isn't working (as they often don't)... steer clear of EA games. It's really that simple.
Not agree, all games run on this computer. I never saw one not running. All other EA was starting.

Also, did you read? It started.

So why did it pass from mostly positive review to variable? It is because the first to review was a bunch of fanboy that lied? And if I'm a freak to say it's a piece of shit that should not be played, how do you explain the review?

What I don't understand with people and EA is, the game should have a minimum sense to be on EA and this game does not own it. And btw, if they would fix the monster, it would pass imo.

Last thing, you claim that Verdun that was a EA is now a final game? No, not agree, this should be remove from the shelve. And I want to point by that, that how much you bet the monster won't ever be fixed?

Rust was not a problem with EA. But too many games are. Steam should change its standard to accept a tittle in EA. And Ark should not pass.
It's true that with the extreme right, that have nothing to do with ww scamming, it's going to be a little hard to change the EA standard; With the right, the troll, and scammer themselves that troll the forums all around.

Ho yea, and where is stated in the Steam forums, in the Reddit forums, in the official website, that the monster make no sense at all?
 
Mak54291 said:
Not agree, all games run on this computer. I never saw one not running. All other EA was starting.

Also, did you read? It started.

So why did it pass from mostly positive review to variable? It is because the first to review was a bunch of fanboy that lied? And if I'm a freak to say it's a piece of shit that should not be played, how do you explain the review?

What I don't understand with people and EA is, the game should have a minimum sense to be on EA and this game does not own it. And btw, if they would fix the monster, it would pass imo.

Last thing, you claim that Verdun that was a EA is now a final game? No, not agree, this should be remove from the shelve. And I want to point by that, that how much you bet the monster won't ever be fixed?

Rust was not a problem with EA. But too many games are. Steam should change its standard to accept a tittle in EA. And Ark should not pass.
It's true that with the extreme right, that have nothing to do with ww scamming, it's going to be a little hard to change the EA standard; With the right, the troll, and scammer themselves that troll the forums all around.

Ho yea, and where is stated in the Steam forums, in the Reddit forums, in the official website, that the monster make no sense at all?
I think you may be confusing me for two people. I have no idea what Verdun even is. I also don't know what monster your talking about.

All my point is, is that there is no pass or fail. There is no being good enough for EA. EA is, and has always been advertised as very early alpha gameplay with the extreme possibility for the game to be barely functional. It's your job to accept that, and wait for updates to make the game more playable. If you aren't OK with that, there's nothing wrong with that, just wait for the game to hit retail.

There are lots of good reviews for this game. The spread currently sits at 70% positive, 30% negative, which earns it a "mostly positive" badge from Steam. In other words, most people are enjoying the game, and are able to accept the issues that exist because it's early access. Of the 30% that don't like it, I bet a large number of them are people complaining about technical issues because they bought into the game wanting a fully functional retail product, and EA is not even close to that.

Any issue you have with the game is likely temporary. The devs have been pushing out hotfixes like mad. I think six of them in two days. They are working round the clock to make this playable. Obviously, going from only playing it on a small dev team to opening it up to 40,000 players brought to light tons of issues I'm sure they never saw before this week. If you can't accept that this is both normal and completely appropriate for an EA title, you shouldn't be buying it in EA. If your concerned that the game will remain broken (after giving it a single day to prove itself), you shouldn't be buying it in EA.

Get your refund, move along. The next time an EA game comes along that you want, sit tight for a few weeks, you'll be glad you did
 
Viper87227 said:
I think you may be confusing me for two people. I have no idea what Verdun even is. I also don't know what monster your talking about.

All my point is, is that there is no pass or fail. There is no being good enough for EA. EA is, and has always been advertised as very early alpha gameplay with the extreme possibility for the game to be barely functional. It's your job to accept that, and wait for updates to make the game more playable. If you aren't OK with that, there's nothing wrong with that, just wait for the game to hit retail.

There are lots of good reviews for this game. The spread currently sits at 70% positive, 30% negative, which earns it a "mostly positive" badge from Steam. In other words, most people are enjoying the game, and are able to accept the issues that exist because it's early access. Of the 30% that don't like it, I bet a large number of them are people complaining about technical issues because they bought into the game wanting a fully functional retail product, and EA is not even close to that.

Any issue you have with the game is likely temporary. The devs have been pushing out hotfixes like mad. I think six of them in two days. They are working round the clock to make this playable. Obviously, going from only playing it on a small dev team to opening it up to 40,000 players brought to light tons of issues I'm sure they never saw before this week. If you can't accept that this is both normal and completely appropriate for an EA title, you shouldn't be buying it in EA. If your concerned that the game will remain broken (after giving it a single day to prove itself), you shouldn't be buying it in EA.

Get your refund, move along. The next time an EA game comes along that you want, sit tight for a few weeks, you'll be glad you did
It took me 2.9 hours to define this game as not acceptable to EA.

Also my steam is in french, and it's not mostly positive now, it's VARIABLE. So in red.

Btw, for someone that can tell what is EA, you appear to have miss something very important here and I quote steam web page:
You should be aware that some teams will be unable to 'finish' their game
http://store.steampowered.com/earlyaccessfaq/?snr=1_200_200_Early+Access

And I'll say it again. No sing of any post in Reddit forum, steam forum and many other I've read about major monster disfunction that make the game NONSENSE. Should not the official website make us remember that if this sell was not a scam?

Go try to hit one with the spear to see if I'm right or wrong.
 
I'm in... played for an hour last night & the game worked great.
It updated this morning @ 5am & it is a damned slide show.
Another update is DL'ing right now & it is 6:50am.
This will be interesting to use an Alpha build.
I've never done early access before.
If I paid $60, I would be bummed.
I paid $25, so no big deal.

ARK: Survival Evolved News &#8211; Skill Tree, Technology, Plenty of Dinos
https://youtu.be/p3RwwIvZ45Q
 
talk2troy said:
If I paid $60, I would be bummed.
I paid $25, so no big deal.
25$ is like what a couple with two kids get in spare cash at the end of a week of work. This is something the rich don't understand sometimes.

Edit: No need to be worried with EA anymore. Refund work. I receive the email from steam yesterday and I just found it out.

"Your purchase has been refunded"
Uhxg1MO.png
 
HA!! You are funny...

Assuming that others don't understand being young parents on a budget.

Plus - calling random strangers "rich" for spending $25?

I made a value judgement, like you did.

I judged that I will get greater value from this game than buying a large order of spicy Chinese beef w/ pea-pods, 2 shrimp egg-rolls & 12 pack of BECKS beer.
 
talk2troy said:
HA!! You are funny...

Assuming that others don't understand being young parents on a budget.

Plus - calling random strangers "rich" for spending $25?

I made a value judgement, like you did.

I judged that I will get greater value from this game than buying a large order of spicy Chinese beef w/ pea-pods, 2 shrimp egg-rolls & 12 pack of BECKS beer.
Cmon rich like you can be clearly spot easily. :p
 
I bought it this weekend, played for a bit, had fun. Performance wasn't great but it wasn't unplayable either. Using 780 GTX and 4770 with lots of RAM.

I also bought Rust and this is much better than that ever was. Looking forward to playing it with some friends. My game last night on single player sort of came to a halt after I was killed by a raptor twice that decided to move into my beach base and kill all the triceratops and turtles that were in the area then move on to me. I proceeded to get killed by a Carno, Sabertooth (twice), and T-Rex trying to get back to my base from the random spawns. Even with the endless dying it was fun. That feeling of running along the beach and seeing something move in the trees up ahead and going "Is that a T-Rex? Yep, T-Rex runrunrunrunrun!" is pretty cool.
 
Ticker305 said:
the devs sold me with interspecies dinosaur breeding :eek:

but it's still too early for me to actually commit, especially after the recent Stomping Lands early access scam. But progress so far has been impressive considering the games only been in development for less than 9 months
I'm in the same boat as you...I'm going to hold off and wait after being burned by The Stomping Land (both my wife and I actually :(, we were excited for it). Showed her some trailers for ARK and she immediately wanted it, but I reminded her of TSL and she agreed we should wait.
 
carnageX said:
I'm in the same boat as you...I'm going to hold off and wait after being burned by The Stomping Land (both my wife and I actually :(, we were excited for it). Showed her some trailers for ARK and she immediately wanted it, but I reminded her of TSL and she agreed we should wait.
Even rather wait for another game!
 
carnageX said:
I'm in the same boat as you...I'm going to hold off and wait after being burned by The Stomping Land (both my wife and I actually :(, we were excited for it). Showed her some trailers for ARK and she immediately wanted it, but I reminded her of TSL and she agreed we should wait.
Definitely worth waiting, the performance right now is horrible. I get about 30 FPS all low on my rig. But man is this game fun, I pumped 9 hours into it on Friday and managed to build a decent size wooden base. Once this game has another year of development and optimization it's going to be fantastic. Game looks incredible on Ultra, can't wait to play at 60+FPS.
 
Mak54291 said:
Even rather wait for another game!
Um...why? So far people seem to be having fun with it and the devs are (so far) pretty active in pushing stuff out. Who says another game like this will come out, or even if one does, who says it's going to be better? If anything, your suggestion should be "wait for it to progress more" not "wait for another game". Just because you've been burned by Early Access titles doesn't mean others have or want to buy into Early Access.

I'll have to look more into it, but hopefully the devs are communicative with the community (which was the big issue with The Stomping Land..what little work the dev did do, he never gave out any progress reports).

I'd bought into a couple Early Access games, and haven't say I've really been disappointed in any besides TSL. I understand the risks with Early Access, so I can't say I can really complain too much.
 
