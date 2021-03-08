ARGB 24 pin Question

I just got my first ARGB 24 pin cable (Amazon Vine free) and the sliding part of it is on the RAM side, not the other side that goes into the case. Is that standard for some reason because it seems the slider part should go on the end that you don't see. The only thing I can think of is that they are all like that to clear the RAM. If not, then it's just a faulty design. I can get the entire thing down on the 24 pin plug, and between the RAM, but it won't stay because, well, it's the slider part to help it bend.