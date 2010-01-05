ARECA Owner's Thread (SAS/SATA RAID Cards)

Thread for the discussion of all things Areca. Feel free to share your comments, questions and tips. TIPS: 1) For proper array spindown on RAID arrays with Hitachi 2Tb (7K2000) drives, the "Stagger Power On Control" value needs to be increased to 1.0, 1.5 or 2.0 seconds. You'll need to experiment to find the lowest setting. For testing set "Time To Spin Down Idle HDD" to 1, wait a minute for the array spindown, then access the drive with the array data and wait for it to spin back up. Watch the event log for any drive timeouts- if you see any, you'll need to hard-reboot the computer and try a higher stagger power on value (i.e. try 1.0, then 1.5, then 2.0 seconds). 2) MASTER PASSWORD for managed Areca raid cards: MNO974315743924