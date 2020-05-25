Areca 1882x RAID Controller Hard Drive Recommendations

smm4774

May 25, 2020
HI,

I'm a television editor and new to the forum. Years ago I built a RAID for video editing using an ARECA 1882x which has worked great. Recently the 4tb HGST drives started dying and I want to replace the drives.

Is there a limit to the size of SATA drives this older card can handle? I have my eye on the Toshiba MG06ACA800E or Seagate Iron Wolf 8tb drives. I wrote Areca and all they told me was that the 1882x handles up to 128TB. Has anyone used 8TB drives with the Areca 1882x? Any Drive recommendations?

