Areca 1882x RAID Controller Hard Drive Recommendations

HI,



I'm a television editor and new to the forum. Years ago I built a RAID for video editing using an ARECA 1882x which has worked great. Recently the 4tb HGST drives started dying and I want to replace the drives.



Is there a limit to the size of SATA drives this older card can handle? I have my eye on the Toshiba MG06ACA800E or Seagate Iron Wolf 8tb drives. I wrote Areca and all they told me was that the 1882x handles up to 128TB. Has anyone used 8TB drives with the Areca 1882x? Any Drive recommendations?



Thanks