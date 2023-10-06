Are you angry at Intel?

This might be a useless question for some people but I just bought an Intel i5-11400 to replace an i5-10400. Why? There are at least 3 reasons.

First, Intel had already announced the end of support for Comet Lake CPUs.

Second, the super video resolution (whatever it's called again), is available on Rocket Lake but not Comet Lake.

Third, the solution for one of the vulnerabilities for the Intel CPUs (from what I remember reading but couldn't find the link) could decrease the performance by up to 50%. As far as I can remember from what I read, this still was more applicable to Comet Lake than Rocket Lake.

In any case, since I read at one point that Intel stopped manufacturing on the Rocket Lake CPUs I think they should re-start production of the i5-11400.. And I think they should make an i3 model with UHD Graphics 730. This should be done as compensation for the many people who have Comet Lake CPUs.

Besides, I'm not even comfortable with the socket 1700 since it needs a bracket and Intel says if you use it it voids the warranty. And even though there's a fix for the stuttering with Ryzen CPUs I don't fully trust those either.