Then the answer is no.It's going to take Nvidia 2 years to get cards as huge as the 3090 working on 5nm at under $2000. If anything, I would exec them to use it on AI processors first, then scale up to their Supercomputer 100-series GPU a year later, and then give us 5nm consumer cards six to twelve months after that. They need to stay on a fab node for twice as long now (and designing new scalable architectures also takes longer than it ever has).Apple and Qualcomm eat-up the costs of a new process node by producing hundreds of millions of chips for $1500 phones.Nvidia has to wait until the node has higher yields, so it can make the high die engineering costs economically -viable when you're only making 20 million units a year (at 5x larger size).