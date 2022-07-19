Are we having too much "beta" lately?

I mean I just saw a Youtube video about Windows 11 describing the issues. Then I saw of course they had come out with patches for the Ryzen CPUs and also read you have to buy an adapter for Alder Lake CPUs to prevent bending.

So, is this acceptable for billion dollar businesses or should companies just wait a bit longer to refine before coming out with a product?
 
