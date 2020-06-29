Are these 9900k temps OK ?

S

simonpuk

n00b
Joined
May 27, 2020
Messages
7
Hi,

I have just OC'd my CPU and was wondering if the temps I am getting are normal ?

My system spec is :

CPU: i9 9900k
AIO: Corsair H100i Platinum
MB: Asus ROG Strix z390-F Gaming
Ram: Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3000 MHz RAM - 32Gb (2x16)
SSD 1 : Seagate 2tb Firecuda 510 M.2 NVME (boot)
SSD 2 : Samsung 850 Evo 1tb
HDD : WD Black 3Tb
GPU: MSI RTX 2080Ti Trio Gaming X
PSU: Corsair HX1000
CASE: Corsair 780t White
OS: Win 10 Pro
Screen res 2k

Overclock is at 4.8Ghz done using the Asus ROG Auto AI optimization in the BIOS.

Here are the CPU-Z reports :

https://www.screencast.com/t/huvioTvW6

Normal day to day use (lots of browser tabs, code editors, ftp software, slack, skype all running) shows about 38-50c.

Playing Shadow Of The Tomb Raider the temps average around 40-50 - Now and again 60.

Playing Metro Exodus temps hitting 60-70 - Max for that day was 75 (It was a hot day and lots of coding, browsing and a an hour of gaming)

Stress testing with Realbench for 1 hour the temps hit a Max of 87c.

Cool morning here right now in the UK - Temps whilst writing this are 32-35 - 8 firefox tabs open, Slack, Skype and a few other lightweight apps.

Just run a Cinebench and the temps hit 85 - Screenie : https://www.screencast.com/t/ftd8D35R

Do these temps seem OK ? The Realbench one worried me a little.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
5,543
You probably want to stay below 80C for a general rule.

If you are talking about a short burst to go slightly over, maybe that's okay, I get around 70 - 80C in IntelBurnTest (good app to have to test temps and stability).

For normal desktop use you probably want to be in the 50C range. Gaming may be more taxing, but 60 - 70 sounds normal.

I think 87C is a little worrying but not the worst thing either. It probably won't fry the chip, but I guess it's not indicative of real use, so maybe that is okay.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top