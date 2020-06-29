Are these 9900k temps OK ?

Hi,
I have just OC'd my CPU and was wondering if the temps I am getting are normal ?
My system spec is :
CPU: i9 9900k
AIO: Corsair H100i Platinum
MB: Asus ROG Strix z390-F Gaming
Ram: Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3000 MHz RAM - 32Gb (2x16)
SSD 1 : Seagate 2tb Firecuda 510 M.2 NVME (boot)
SSD 2 : Samsung 850 Evo 1tb
HDD : WD Black 3Tb
GPU: MSI RTX 2080Ti Trio Gaming X
PSU: Corsair HX1000
CASE: Corsair 780t White
OS: Win 10 Pro
Screen res 2k
Overclock is at 4.8Ghz done using the Asus ROG Auto AI optimization in the BIOS.
Here are the CPU-Z reports :
https://www.screencast.com/t/huvioTvW6
Normal day to day use (lots of browser tabs, code editors, ftp software, slack, skype all running) shows about 38-50c.
Playing Shadow Of The Tomb Raider the temps average around 40-50 - Now and again 60.
Playing Metro Exodus temps hitting 60-70 - Max for that day was 75 (It was a hot day and lots of coding, browsing and a an hour of gaming)
Stress testing with Realbench for 1 hour the temps hit a Max of 87c.
Cool morning here right now in the UK - Temps whilst writing this are 32-35 - 8 firefox tabs open, Slack, Skype and a few other lightweight apps.
Just run a Cinebench and the temps hit 85 - Screenie : https://www.screencast.com/t/ftd8D35R
Do these temps seem OK ? The Realbench one worried me a little.
