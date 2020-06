Are these 9900k temps OK ?

Hi,I have just OC'd my CPU and was wondering if the temps I am getting are normal ?My system spec is :CPU: i9 9900kAIO: Corsair H100i PlatinumMB: Asus ROG Strix z390-F GamingRam: Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3000 MHz RAM - 32Gb (2x16)SSD 1 : Seagate 2tb Firecuda 510 M.2 NVME (boot)SSD 2 : Samsung 850 Evo 1tbHDD : WD Black 3TbGPU: MSI RTX 2080Ti Trio Gaming XPSU: Corsair HX1000CASE: Corsair 780t WhiteOS: Win 10 ProScreen res 2kOverclock is at 4.8Ghz done using the Asus ROG Auto AI optimization in the BIOS.Here are the CPU-Z reports :Normal day to day use (lots of browser tabs, code editors, ftp software, slack, skype all running) shows about 38-50c.Playing Shadow Of The Tomb Raider the temps average around 40-50 - Now and again 60.Playing Metro Exodus temps hitting 60-70 - Max for that day was 75 (It was a hot day and lots of coding, browsing and a an hour of gaming)Stress testing with Realbench for 1 hour the temps hit a Max of 87c.Cool morning here right now in the UK - Temps whilst writing this are 32-35 - 8 firefox tabs open, Slack, Skype and a few other lightweight apps.Just run a Cinebench and the temps hit 85 - Screenie : https://www.screencast.com/t/ftd8D35R Do these temps seem OK ? The Realbench one worried me a little.