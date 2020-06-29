Are these 9900k temps OK ?

You probably want to stay below 80C for a general rule.



If you are talking about a short burst to go slightly over, maybe that's okay, I get around 70 - 80C in IntelBurnTest (good app to have to test temps and stability).



For normal desktop use you probably want to be in the 50C range. Gaming may be more taxing, but 60 - 70 sounds normal.



I think 87C is a little worrying but not the worst thing either. It probably won't fry the chip, but I guess it's not indicative of real use, so maybe that is okay.