Are there any advancements in 4K gaming monitors on the horizon?

I keep waiting for a worthy monitor before building a new PC. I am looking for something with G-Sync and not IPS. I have an IPS G-Sync monitor now and don't like the panel at all compared to VA or OLED.



It seems that all of the picture quality improvements are happening in the TV market and little of that is making its way to gaming monitors. Perhaps, something quantum dot/QLED with a VA panel is what I am looking for. I have an OLED TV but the anxiety about burn in isn't something I need more of using one as a PC monitor. Though I would be interested if LG came out with one closer to 38".