The 32 inch 4k IPS 144hz's... I know of 3. Any others I should be keeping an eye out for?

ViewSonic has an HDMI 2.1 listed for Q1, 2021: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viewsonic-announces-elite-32-inch-160000916.html
ASUS does not have HDMI 2.1. It's presumed ready for Q1, 2021: https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-unveils-pg32uqx-4k-144hz-mini-led-hdmi-2-1-gaming-monitor
ACER's teaser, last seen at CES hasn't yet peeked above the horizon: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1530...onitor-w1152zone-mini-led-fald-gsync-ultimate
With AUO starting to pump out panels, I would think we'd be hearing more about monitors of this capability. Any other 32" 4k IPS 120(+) monitors that anyone has rumors of?
