Are the AMD drivers really that bad?

Even some of the biggest fans of AMD on YouTube such as corteks, good old gamer and moore's law is dead have admittedly been running into a lot of black screens. It was funny the other day on jayz2cents where the screen turned green and then when he tried to run a game and actually had a blue screen. Even tech deals on YouTube routinely says that AMD drivers are fussy. I certainly don't want to get into a back-and-forth with people as I don't have an AMD card of my own but yes they certainly appear to have some driver issues. There will always be people that seem to magically avoid all issues though.