Are the AMD drivers really that bad?

S

Svetgar

[H]Lite
Joined
Apr 17, 2008
Messages
64
Building 2 new computers right now and thinking about getting either 5500XT and 5600XT or GTX 1650 Super and 1660 Ti.

I use my computer for work and fun. I absolutely can NOT have it crashing or glitching on me costing me hours of work or time tracking down problems. I won't tolerate it, at any cost.

I used to have AMD cards way back, and I don't remember having any issues. But all I see on Reddit and other places is how horrible the drivers are, black screens, BSOD, etc.So what is the deal? Are there real issues, or is it mostly user error?
 
R

Ricky T

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2019
Messages
225
Even some of the biggest fans of AMD on YouTube such as corteks, good old gamer and moore's law is dead have admittedly been running into a lot of black screens. It was funny the other day on jayz2cents where the screen turned green and then when he tried to run a game and actually had a blue screen. Even tech deals on YouTube routinely says that AMD drivers are fussy. I certainly don't want to get into a back-and-forth with people as I don't have an AMD card of my own but yes they certainly appear to have some driver issues. There will always be people that seem to magically avoid all issues though.
 
Last edited:
