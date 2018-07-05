Are computers becoming more and more boring to you?

You're not wrong. However, like anything in life, balance is the key. For the longest time, games and PC gaming in particular WERE my main hobby, and what I focused a lot of my time and energy toward. Top of the line hardware, always playing the one-up game with my friends, snatching up every new game in rabid fashion. My other hobbies usually took a back seat. (I'm a musician, I'm into German sports cars, etc. etc.)PCs and games never really seemed to slow down, even after I got married, had kids, etc. However, I had a small down-tick to where I'd be a bit more patient to get things, maybe buy upper-mid-range hardware instead of top-tier, etc.Then hardware (CPU/GPU for the most part) progress seemed to stagnate, and while there is still impressive hardware out there, I'm MUCH less compelled to jump on the latest, because it doesn't yield monumental gains like it did in the past. I used to upgrade every six months or so, but now, I don't typically feel the need for a year to maybe three. I buy new GPUs more often than CPUs, but still not as often. So that makes it a bit more boring than when just about every release was either something entirely new or giant performance gains (or both). I suppose Ryzen spiced things up a little bit recently though.For games, I agree to some extent. I barely buy AAA games, unless they're part of VERY specific series or from companies that I still really like. (Arkane, id Software, things like that)I almost exclusively play indie games now though. While I'll agree to a degree with Armenius that the bulk are going for things like CastleTroid and Rogue games, since these are among my favorite styles (along with Megaman style games like Shove Knight, pure Metroid-alikes like Axiom Verge etc.) they do quite a bit for me. I really can't get enough of them, provided they are well done.I also play a lot less, and balance games more with my family, my other hobbies, side business, etc.Balance alone means you're not looking at one thing to provide all of your entertainment. It means that when you do sit down to play a game, it's a lot more fresh and enjoyable (even if it's a style you've played in the past) than it would be if that's all you do. I still enjoy all my old favorites, new indies, the occasional Doom/Quake, Dishonored/Prey, or Shock type of things, but since I'm also working and playing other things, making music, playing with my kids, going out with my wife, even the games I've played a hundred times over, still feel good when I actually want to do that. I've also learned to be a bit more discerning, which is why my range of games is narrower now. I used to play just about anything. Now I keep it to my favorite companies, developers, genres, or series, unless someone makes a VERY compelling case for me to branch out to something else for some reason.I've been playing a lot of classic arcade games with my daughters lately. It's been fun seeing them appreciate something that's not the latest kid-game craze like Fortnite, Minecraft, etc. My youngest daughter beat Final Fight with me the other day, and we made it through about 10-12 stages of the original Mario Bros, and had a blast.You just have to switch things up sometimes, ignore hardware for a cycle or two, until the revision is exciting again, and maybe pick up another hobby. Does wonders for me anyway.There is a lot out there now. Much of it remade, re-imagined, re-mastered versions of previous games. Sometimes that's cool if the original was great, but aged poorly. That still accounts for a large chunk of what's coming out though. There are some pretty cool new things too though. Just because something is in a genre that's existed for a long time, doesn't mean it's not a fairly unique experience.There is a finite pool of material for humans to work with. It's based on what we know and can imagine, and really, since in the scheme of things that's very little, and not for very long (in cosmic terms I suppose) it will limit us somewhat. The same way our history tends to repeat itself in some ways, so will the things that we dream up to amuse ourselves. It's just the way it is.The only way to combat that is to find the threshold of how much is too much for a particular individual, and try not to cross it so often that it makes it boring.One last thought. There are a lot of innovative and different games out there. However, much of it isn't typically met with much enthusiasm, and I think that's because humans are creatures of habit for the most part. We like things that previously brought us joy and amusement. Throw something too far out of left field, and we're like "what the hell is this?!?!?"I suppose just dropping it and getting a new hobby is another way to deal with it, but just leveling it out, and throwing some other things in the mix is probably better. We started liking this stuff for a reason. No need to toss it completely. Just wait for something that speaks to you, and disregard all the shit in between.