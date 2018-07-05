I know some of you will have no idea what I mean but are computers becoming more and more boring to you?
I mean after many years now all games are starting to feel like ..... just games. There is nothing original, there is nothing new anymore.
Game long enough and you have seen all the genres, all the styles, all the story methods, all the everything and based on the fundamental constraints of the platform that video games exist on there seems to be a limit.
The internet has also seemed to reach a peak where websites are websites, social is social, and again content is content. Have we truly reached the end of the internet, not the lifespan, but the capacity of it being a new adventure?
Maybe at 37 years old I am being a bit cynical but over the last few months I am getting less and less excited about even being on my PC anymore buying new hardware, doing anything tech related. I am hitting a burnout on tech to be honest.
I do not consider it a short term burn out, but as a lifestyle it seems to be completely losing its luster.
Anyone else in my age range feel this way too?
And this is gaming related in the sense that for me video games are starting to feel very static. Nothing is truly engaging anymore. It feels like games are no longer works of art but just more content to be delivered to meet some stockholders expectations. Not to mention that a dev can promise a totally new experience but live long enough and you have seen this so called new experience over and over and over through the decades. Its not new. Maybe it has fancy updated graphics but the experience is the same old same old. RPG is RPG, FPS is FPS, etc.... Even VR was new for a hot minute but the games all feel the same with one exception. VR horror is still a great experience.
I mean after many years now all games are starting to feel like ..... just games. There is nothing original, there is nothing new anymore.
Game long enough and you have seen all the genres, all the styles, all the story methods, all the everything and based on the fundamental constraints of the platform that video games exist on there seems to be a limit.
The internet has also seemed to reach a peak where websites are websites, social is social, and again content is content. Have we truly reached the end of the internet, not the lifespan, but the capacity of it being a new adventure?
Maybe at 37 years old I am being a bit cynical but over the last few months I am getting less and less excited about even being on my PC anymore buying new hardware, doing anything tech related. I am hitting a burnout on tech to be honest.
I do not consider it a short term burn out, but as a lifestyle it seems to be completely losing its luster.
Anyone else in my age range feel this way too?
And this is gaming related in the sense that for me video games are starting to feel very static. Nothing is truly engaging anymore. It feels like games are no longer works of art but just more content to be delivered to meet some stockholders expectations. Not to mention that a dev can promise a totally new experience but live long enough and you have seen this so called new experience over and over and over through the decades. Its not new. Maybe it has fancy updated graphics but the experience is the same old same old. RPG is RPG, FPS is FPS, etc.... Even VR was new for a hot minute but the games all feel the same with one exception. VR horror is still a great experience.