Well common sense would say if it was a widespread problem, you’d have heard about by now. Especially on these forums. GPU’s are worth their weight in gold currently, and if the ol’ razzle dazzle “AMD drivers are pure garbage” were true, every tech person on the planet would be talking about it.



But you don’t see that. It may be specific to that game in that one spot, or it may be specific to your hardware configuration. It may be software or driver related. But it’s not 2001, AMD has their driver game together.