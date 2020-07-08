Arctic fans..Longevity issues?

Auer said:



Around xmas 2019 or so I bought a Arctic Liquid Freezer II 120 and the cooler itself has been fine, working as advertised with good reviews all around.



But I'm already on my second fan. And its now starting to make bearing noises as well.

Arctic replaced it once free of charge so it's the replacement that is now also getting loud. Very loud.

To add, I also had one of the 140's replaced (bought at the same time) for the same noise issue.



I keep my house reasonably clean, don't live in a dusty environment and keep the case and filters clean with a monthly dust off that never shows much at all.



So, basically, I have a 120 and a 140 replaced once, and the replacement 120 is now making bearing noises.

The fans in question are the



what RPM do you keep them running at? i'm running 4 of the 120's on year 4 now with them but they primarily stay between 600-800rpm(systems never turned off so they've been running with 100% uptime since i bought my liquid freezer 240 other than the 45 minutes where i swapped the board/cpu last year). unless it's high humidity or something, only thing i can think of that could be the culprit.