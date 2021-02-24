Aquaero 6 pro not reading temp sensor

I have recently completed a build and am using an aquearo 6 pro along with a high flow 2 that advertises built in temp sensor. I have the HF2 connected to the 3 pin "flow" connector on the AQ6 and the included sensor part of the cable connected vertically to the 2 pronged sensor 1 connector. I get a flow reading and the high flow 2 is recognized but no temp readout. The only temp readouts I can see are the for fan header temps, don't know what they are but certainly not water temps. Help would be appreciated, I can see no other way to wire this high flow 2. It only came with the one cable and I hooked up the two ends in the only places they would fit.