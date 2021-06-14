Aquacomputer Leakshield

This is a pretty neat design. One of my concerns around watercooling is the ability to monitor and react to any leaks or pump failures which is why I purchased an Aquacomputer Octo + Alarm cable however this seems to go further by ensuring that water never reaches the system in the first place. According to the FAQ it can run off USB power even with the system shut off (assuming you still have power to begin with).I went ahead and ordered a Utilitube 100m + Leakshield to replace my barely used XD5 Corsair Pump at an eye watering 333 EUR shipped (with the PCI fill port).