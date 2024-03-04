  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Aquacomputer Aquasuite offlineinstaller

Hi,
the actually V2.7 of aquasuite cant connect to the internet, even i have good internet.
So i would like to try it with an offline installer. I have a 15 years old version of Aquasuite. At least i can check the temps. But the flowmeter is not supported. I hope someone can provide a newer version of Aquasuite. OS: Win 8.1

Thank u and best regards Marc
 
I checked my download folder, and I don't have any old saved versions, but have you checked the Internet Archives "Wayback Machine"? Sometimes you can find old downloads there. (This is how I was able to snag old versions of Cinebench after Maxon took them off of their webpage for some moronic reason.

Downloads are usually slow, but they often work.

https://web.archive.org/web/20240000000000*/aquacomputer.de

Not all archived dates contain all files. It is an imperfect process. But if one doesn't work, try a different one from a similar date and it might.
 
Unfortunately Aquacomputer charges money for updated Aquasuite software. Having the lastest installer isn't enough. When you first go to install it, it should offer to install the older version of the software you are eligible for without requiring an Internet connection.
 
I had forgotten about that.

I thought this was a pretty shitty thing of them to do, especially considering you are already buying the most expensive fan controller on the market, and just about every other piece of hardware out there comes with free software updates for life.
 
You do not have to pay to keep using Aquasuite. Just for new updates. You can find a 5 year old version and install it and it will work with your Aquacomputer components, excluding any that may have been introduced after that version of the software.
 
Correct. You can also opt to just pay the $10ish a year and get more maintenance. I agree that I don't really care for this model, and didn't bother paying anything to keep updating since I didn't add any new devices.
 
