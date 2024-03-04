Aquacomputer Aquasuite offlineinstaller

al_bundy
Hi,
the actually V2.7 of aquasuite cant connect to the internet, even i have good internet.
So i would like to try it with an offline installer. I have a 15 years old version of Aquasuite. At least i can check the temps. But the flowmeter is not supported. I hope someone can provide a newer version of Aquasuite. OS: Win 8.1
Thank u and best regards Marc
