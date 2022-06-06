Apples M2 looks like a beast.

Only downside was my "assumption" that would increase the ports on these gen 2 models. And they "mostly" haven't. Still only two thunderbolt ports, however in theory you've "gained" 50% more by having access to Magsafe (though in theory whatever peripheral you were using could charge simultaneously with TB in this and the previous generation).



It will be interesting to see how this stacks up against the Macbook Pros in testing.

A 24GB Ram, 10-Core GPU, 1TB SSD MBA or 13" MBP comes at around $2100. Which is basically entry level 14" pricing. If the M2's IPC and GPU performance puts it ahead of the base model 14" then it will be a pretty meaningful gain at least for the time being, when undoubtedly the next gen M2 Pro/Max/Ultra chip leap frogs the regular M2.

Still, it's compelling as the Air likely will have the best battery life and certainly the most desirable size/weight - it's just a matter of if "it's enough" vs a different more performative laptop.