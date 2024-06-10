Apple Unveils Apple Intelligence

"As rumored, Apple today unveiled Apple Intelligence, its long-awaited push into generative artificial intelligence (AI), promising highly personalized experiences built with safety and privacy at its core. The feature, referred to as "A.I.", will be integrated into Apple's various operating systems, including iOS, macOS, and the latest, VisionOS. CEO Tim Cook said that Apple Intelligence goes beyond artificial intelligence, calling it "personal intelligence" and "the next big step for Apple."

Apple Intelligence is built on large language and intelligence models, with much of the processing done locally on the latest Apple silicon. Private Cloud Compute is being added to handle more intensive tasks while maintaining user privacy. The update also includes significant changes to Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, which will now support typed queries and deeper integration into various apps, including third-party applications. This integration will enable users to perform complex tasks without switching between multiple apps.

Apple Intelligence will roll out to the latest versions of Apple's operating systems, including iOS and iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and visionOS 2."

Source: https://apple.slashdot.org/story/24/06/10/1832242/apple-unveils-apple-intelligence
 
I have a the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1tb and will not update that at all. Maybe my older iPhone's that AI will not work on!
 
Apple has had AI in all its products for a long time, they just didn't call it AI, they were always clear they preferred the term Machine Learning, this looks like a rebranding of the Apple Neural Engine and a few new features to go alongside it.
Apple has been placing their Neural Engine in everything they have made since 2017 and it's what makes the critter functions of the devices work, image upscaling, audio noise filtering, all those things.

What's interesting here though is the M1 series chips (which are supported) have the same neural engine as the A14 (which isn't supported).

So I am curious why Apple has decided that on mobile it's starting at the A17 which has more than double the neural engine as the M1 and is more capable than the one equipped in the entirety of the M2 and M3 series as well...
Maybe there is some practical aspect of the specs that limits it, maybe it's a selling feature for the upcoming iPhone models, no clue, but based on the information available I don't see why Apple couldn't release this back to iPhone 12 Pro series, maybe that comes later???
 
Lakados said:
My guess is that it's the combination of the Neural Engine with overall computational power.

One thing's for sure: unless you don't care for the new AI features, you don't get the base iPad or iPad mini until they've been updated. Probably around September or October.
 
Lakados said:
Siri need the cloud to work from my experience, outside very basic command but maybe I do not have recent enough device.
 
LukeTbk said:
That's the kicker, Apple wants to offload Siri so it runs locally and isn't reliant on sending that data to their datacenters.
It's a huge privacy concern, and Apple wants off that train before it derails.
 
Lakados said:
Or maybe they want to downsize datacenters for reducing costs or repurposing them for another project.

I personally would love if everything i do on my phone stayed on my phone. Would make it even useful when connection goes down or in spotty areas.
 
Lakados said:
Seem to be going in both direction, adding openAI ChatGPT to the Siri product is going on relying on the cloud even more (has no way for that kind of model to run locally anytime soon)

But because Siri now will be like Microsoft recall and look are everything that happen to the screen, that part is worth running locally because it would be a lot of data and like you say people would freak out.

Apple will show Microsoft how to make a marketing campaign for that product (and we can suspect technical level has well).
 
Well to be honest here. I have a lot of iPhone's from the 2 till the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In all these years I have have never put a App on the phones and deleted all the stock Apps. I use the phone as a phone. Like the name say i"Phone". I have never once used text, I deleted that App. Never used the email App deleted that to. Never use the internet browser or watch YouTube video's. Never used the Calculator removed that. Never took pictures. I strip the phone down to just phone for Phone calls. And had no need to update the phones. Forgot No SIri either.

LukeTbk said:
You already have a lot of AIs on your IPhone (and for a long time). Special hardware just for it started in the A11 in 2017.

https://machinelearning.apple.com/research/siri-voices

It is mostly a branding change for stockholder, not really a directional tech change.
I'm actually looking forward to this a lot. It will definitely help with productivity. I never use Siri on the Mac, but now I'll be using it quite frequently. Apple's tight integration with this AI and all their apps as well as making their APIs readily available and simple for developers to use is what separates it from things like Copilot on Windows.
 
I'm just saying, to the bitter end, I won't be using "AI", insofar as I can help it. Call me a Luddite or whatever, but I don't see any need for it that will benefit me. If it's useful at all, it will be used to make extremely wealthy people even wealthier, and powerful people more powerful.
 
I’ve got a fair bit of AI stuff running now. The newest addition is going through a full years worth of network logs from 7 sites identifying problems from QOS, to bandwidth, to the individual rules across the firewalls and dividers.

The results from that are going to inform my 2024-2025 budget year as to what I need to change.

No way in hell could I have done that as accurately manually. It’s damned near 700GB in excel spreadsheets and txt files.
 
Did you read my post above. I don't want AI either. Even the CEOs of most of these companies toward our Government that AI is Dangerous. And now they want kill switches to shut AI down. Not the Government but the CEOs want it.

Hawkwing74 said:
I'm just saying, to the bitter end, I won't be using "AI", insofar as I can help it. Call me a Luddite or whatever, but I don't see any need for it that will benefit me. If it's useful at all, it will be used to make extremely wealthy people even wealthier, and powerful people more powerful.
Lakados said:
What are you using to do that? Is it a commercial product or more open source products? That'd be fun to play with.
 
Airbrushkid said:
I have a lot of iPhone's from the 2 till the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In all these years I have have never put a App on the phones and deleted all the stock Apps. I use the phone as a phone. Like the name say i"Phone". I have never once used text, I deleted that App. Never used the email App deleted that to. Never use the internet browser or watch YouTube video's. Never used the Calculator removed that. Never took pictures. I strip the phone down to just phone for Phone calls.
You buy an $1200 iPhone 15 pro max, take time to update them to use it as a phone ? That a lot just to have worst battery life than a flip phone that would do everything you need.
 
No not $1200.00. Mine has 1tb. It cost me $1711.00. Worst battery to many but I got mine November, 8. 2023. Mine is on 24/7 and I have still 100% battery and have 20 charge cycles. I just did a search on other owners battery life that have the same iPhone. What I found was people with charge cycles of 90 to 265. And Battery life 93% to 98%. So I am doing way better then any of them. I also charge to 94% to 97%. I tried the 80% thing but battery dropped out fast. But I don't have any apps. Like I said in my other post.

LukeTbk said:
You buy an $1200 iPhone 15 pro max, take time to update them to use it as a phone ? That a lot just to have worst battery life than a flip phone that would do everything you need.
Airbrushkid said:
No not $1200.00. Mine has 1tb. It cost me $1711.00. Worst battery to many but I got mine November, 8. 2023. Mine is on 24/7 and I have still 100% battery and have 20 charge cycles. I just did a search on other owners battery life that have the same iPhone. What I found was people with charge cycles of 90 to 265. And Battery life 93% to 98%. So I am doing way better then any of them. I also charge to 94% to 97%. I tried the 80% thing but battery dropped out fast. But I don't have any apps. Like I said in my other post.
I charge my 15 PM every 2-3 days and I use it a lot. The battery life has been ridiculous.
 
