Apple Unveils Apple Intelligence

Apple has had AI in all its products for a long time, they just didn't call it AI, they were always clear they preferred the term Machine Learning, this looks like a rebranding of the Apple Neural Engine and a few new features to go alongside it.Apple has been placing their Neural Engine in everything they have made since 2017 and it's what makes the critter functions of the devices work, image upscaling, audio noise filtering, all those things.What's interesting here though is the M1 series chips (which are supported) have the same neural engine as the A14 (which isn't supported).So I am curious why Apple has decided that on mobile it's starting at the A17 which has more than double the neural engine as the M1 and is more capable than the one equipped in the entirety of the M2 and M3 series as well...Maybe there is some practical aspect of the specs that limits it, maybe it's a selling feature for the upcoming iPhone models, no clue, but based on the information available I don't see why Apple couldn't release this back to iPhone 12 Pro series, maybe that comes later???