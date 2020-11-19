Apple to pay $113M settlement over its iPhone 'batterygate' slowdowns

Meh, this was one of those management QoS issues that happens all the time. Was it frustrating yeah but it’s hard to prove they acted with any sort of malice. Bad batteries give a bad experience, if they had simply had the phone generate a pop-up notification saying a problem was detected with the battery than given them the option of turning it on and provide a number for support on a replacement battery they would have avoided the whole issue.

This was a silly management decision with a poor implementation on what is actually a good idea.