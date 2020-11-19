Apple to pay $113M settlement over its iPhone 'batterygate' slowdowns

erek
""We have never -- and would never -- do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that," Apple said at the time. "We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize."
Still, lawsuits and investigations followed. In March of this year, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit, in which the company agreed to pay customers $25 per iPhone, with a minimum payout of $310 million. It covered current and former iPhone owners in the US who had an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus or SE running iOS 12.2.1 or later. It also covered the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.
At the time, Joseph Cotchett, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that "the settlement provides substantial relief to Apple consumers and, going forward, will help ensure that customers are fully informed when asked to update their products." Apple denied any wrongdoing."
https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-to-pay-113-million-settlement-over-its-iphone-batterygate-slowdowns/
