Apple now sending $92 payments to iPhone users affected by ‘batterygate’ throttling
Payouts to iPhone users are finally on their way as part of Apple’s $500 million settlement of the “batterygate” throttling controversy. iPhone users who filed a claim as part of the case will receive a payment of around $92.17 for each claim. This could result in nearly $1,000 worth of total payouts for some people.
