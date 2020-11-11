Apple M1 SOC platform discussion

Apple announced the M1 chip today along with a refreshed Macbook Air, Mac Mini, and Macbook Pro 13". Lots of big claims and loaded phrases like "Up to 5x faster than the best selling computer in its price range" have me a little worried. I'm also split since I like Macs for enterprise and personal use. I cannot use it for enterprise anymore since I run my work environment virtualized on top of Mac OS. Rosetta doesn't support x86 emulation for virtualization so my Linux VM's are safe, but my Windows VM's won't work. From a personal computer standpoint, it's exciting since 18-20 hours claimed battery life would be great. At this point in my life, my laptop needs are somewhere between a nice Chromebook and a midrange x86 Windows or Linux laptop. Most workloads I would need serious horsepower for would be done on my desktop anyway, so I tend to value battery life, screen quality, fit-and-finish, and physical form factor over horsepower. I'm pretty invested in the Apple ecosystem mobile-wise with an iPhone, Apple Watch, Airpods, and Ipad, so having a Macbook is a nice addition since it plays so nice with my other hardware.