Apple knew it was selling defective MacBook displays, judge concludes

Judge Edward Davila has decided to let the “flexgate” lawsuit go forward, ruling that Apple should have known that they would fail and yet kept selling them anyhow.
“The court finds that the allegations of pre-release testing in combination with the allegations of substantial customer complaints are sufficient to show that Apple had exclusive knowledge of the alleged defect,”
https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/1/2...ge-light-class-action-lawsuit-defective-cable
https://www.macrumors.com/guide/flexgate-macbook-pro-display-issue/
