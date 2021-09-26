Apple Developing Mental Health Monitor for iPhone

d3athf1sh
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2015
- Messages
- 878
according to them "the tool could help diagnose deppression and cognitive decline."
so what happens when it's detected? authorities allerted? rights suspended? this is some 1984 stuff if you ask me...
https://uk.pcmag.com/iphone-apps/13...developing-a-mental-health-monitor-for-iphone
