Apple Developing Mental Health Monitor for iPhone

d3athf1sh said:



so what happens when it's detected? authorities allerted? rights suspended? this is some 1984 stuff if you ask me...



https://uk.pcmag.com/iphone-apps/13...developing-a-mental-health-monitor-for-iphone according to them "the tool could help diagnose deppression and cognitive decline."

Can we please drop the hyperbole?Most likely, Apple would do what it already does with other health detection features, like atrial fibrillation — notify the user so they can contact their doctor if they're concerned. Knowing how Appledoes things, I can't see how this would be anything other than a help if it's reasonably accurate.