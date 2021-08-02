Apple AirPods pro vs Bose QC 35

I've been using Bose QC 35 headphones with my iPhone for 4 years but now these headphones have started showing its age and technology trend changes very fast.

Now that I have an iPhone 12 Pro Max, I am rather tempted to buy Air Pods pro because of these reasons.



1. QC 35 no doubt good, but it does hurt my ear.

2. Those bulky headphones, i cannot carry in too many places, example office, if I am taking a coffee break from work or during the lunch time I want to watch Netflix or you tube the Air Pods are most suitable for it. I can use Air Pod pro while driving and many more places.



After reading so many reviews on internet and you tube, the way its described that sounds so great, magically fits an ear, my question is does Air Pod pro have the loudness and music quality like Bose QC 35 headphone, if not better?