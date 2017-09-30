APC UPS Troubleshooting Help?

Code: 09/30/2017 18:05:29 UPS: A discharged battery condition no longer exists. 09/30/2017 18:04:04 UPS: The battery power is too low to support the load; if power fails, the UPS will be shut down

Code: 2017-09-17 19:43:28 -0400 apcupsd 3.14.12 (29 March 2014) debian startup succeeded 2017-09-20 16:47:46 -0400 Power failure. 2017-09-20 16:47:48 -0400 Power is back. UPS running on mains. 2017-09-25 14:18:12 -0400 Power failure. 2017-09-25 14:18:14 -0400 Power is back. UPS running on mains. 2017-09-30 17:16:29 -0400 UPS Self Test switch to battery. 2017-09-30 17:16:30 -0400 Reached remaining time percentage limit on batteries. 2017-09-30 17:16:30 -0400 Initiating system shutdown! 2017-09-30 17:16:30 -0400 User logins prohibited 2017-09-30 17:16:30 -0400 apcupsd exiting, signal 15 2017-09-30 17:16:30 -0400 apcupsd shutdown succeeded 2017-09-30 17:42:04 -0400 apcupsd 3.14.12 (29 March 2014) debian startup succeeded

Hey all,I just purchased a new battery from American Battery Company for my APC SUA1500 about two weeks ago.Everything was working fine, until all of a sudden today I noticed my server shutting down.Went down to take a look at it, and the empty battery light is blinking on the SUA1500.Thing is, we never lost power, and the UPS never warned of power loss.I went to the web interface (I have the web interface card) and found the following spammed crap in the log.The logs above are from sept 16th when I replaced the battery until today.So, no warning that the power was out, just a constant warning of a discharged battery condition exists.I got this message ever since replacing the battery, and never noticed it, or noticed the level indicator being low (maybe I just wasn't observant when I walked by)I also looked at the apcupsd logs in linux, and this is all that is there for the same time period:(I don't recall those two 2 second power failures it noted on sept 20th and sept 25th...)This log almost makes it look as if it shifted to a self test and the self test drained the battery in one second and resulted in a shutdown?Thing is when I replaced the battery, I let it charge for 24 hours, and the battery was full according to the front panel.Any thoughts? Did I get a bad battery? Is my SUA1500 failing?Appreciate any thoughts.