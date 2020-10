APC UPS Troubleshooting Help?

So here is what I found.



The second guide on conetrix included a key detail missing from the first guide. Namely that all smart slot cars must be removed before this would work. This meant poweriung down the unit, disconnecting the battery and pulling the web interface card from my SUA1500.



Once I did this, I was able to follow the instructions to via serial console change the battery constant.



There is a problem though. The first guide on joeteck stated that for SmartUPS models the correct constant is "8C". The second guide on conetrix stated that it depends on your model, and that you need to contract APC support for the correct number for your model.



Well, when I got into mine, it was on "1F". I have changed it to "8C" for now and hope this will do the trick, and is the correct value for mine.



Side note:



All this seems awfully shady. It's as if APC has this built in poorly documented intentional failure mode that sometimes triggers when your battery dies that they use to try to make you buy a new UPS unit before you actually need one. That's the only reason I can see for this. A big "SHAME ON YOU" to APC.



I may need a new UPS some day, but shit like this pretty much guarantees I'll buy from anyone but APC. I've been told they have gone downhill since Schneider bought them anyway. I hear good things about Cyberpower though!