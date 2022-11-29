APC SMT1500RM2U UPS:es No Longer Able to Connect to Web Interface

Code: Unable to negotiate with 10.0.1.5 port 22: no matching cipher found. Their offer: aes256-cbc,3des-cbc

Hey,Has anyone ever seen this problem before?I have two of these SMT1500RM2U UPS:es in my rack I bought used on eBay about 2 years ago. They initially came without network cards, so I ordered a pair of AP9630 "UPS Network Management Card 2" and installed them in the UPS:es. When I set them up I configured them via the web interface, and I still check in on them every once and a while using the web interface.Everything has been working well lately, so It has probably been a few months since the last time I tried logging in.In the past it worked just fine to access them in my web browser via https:// , but this time it doesn't. Both of them refuse to connect. I have tried with both Firefox and Chrome to no avail. Firefox gives me "a secure connection failed" error:Chrome gives me something similar:I can ping both of them just fine, and both respond via USB (one via APCUPSd in Linux and one via NUT on FreeBSD) but the web interfaces on both of them seem to have dropped dead.Notably I also can't seem to raise them via SSH (though I can't remember if I ever could) Apparently none of the ciphers are compatible between the units and my Linux machines, giving me the following error message:It seems like a little much of a coincidence that both of them have gone down at the same time.Could this be a TLS version deprecation issue? Or maybe some sort of crazy APC licensing scheme that I never caught on to that expired?I'd appreciate any suggestions regarding what I can do to get back into the web interface on these things!