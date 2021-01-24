Aorus Xtreme TRX40 completely dead after shutting down safely

I was using my system and everything was working normally. I shut it down in order to do some work on it (GPU swaps), but then decided not to do that work after all and tried to turn the machine back on it. Now, it acts completely dead.



There are no LEDs on the board, the fans don’t twitch, no relays click, etc. I’ve tried using the Power button on the board with the same result. It’s like there isn’t power connected at all. I tried unplugging the ATX plug from the mobo and put the jumper plug on it for powering pumps and stuff when filling loops. When I do this, everything responds like normal and all accessories power up. When I plug back in to the board, everything is dead again.



I tried swapping PSUs just in case and get the same result.



Any ideas? What else should I try?