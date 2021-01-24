Aorus Xtreme TRX40 completely dead after shutting down safely

T

Thunderdolt

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
610
I was using my system and everything was working normally. I shut it down in order to do some work on it (GPU swaps), but then decided not to do that work after all and tried to turn the machine back on it. Now, it acts completely dead.

There are no LEDs on the board, the fans don’t twitch, no relays click, etc. I’ve tried using the Power button on the board with the same result. It’s like there isn’t power connected at all. I tried unplugging the ATX plug from the mobo and put the jumper plug on it for powering pumps and stuff when filling loops. When I do this, everything responds like normal and all accessories power up. When I plug back in to the board, everything is dead again.

I tried swapping PSUs just in case and get the same result.

Any ideas? What else should I try?
 
T

Thunderdolt

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
610
Oh, and Gigabyte says it takes 3-7 business days for each message cycle from their tech support. That is stunningly garbage service, especially on an $850 board.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,482
Thunderdolt said:
I was using my system and everything was working normally. I shut it down in order to do some work on it (GPU swaps), but then decided not to do that work after all and tried to turn the machine back on it. Now, it acts completely dead.

There are no LEDs on the board, the fans don’t twitch, no relays click, etc. I’ve tried using the Power button on the board with the same result. It’s like there isn’t power connected at all. I tried unplugging the ATX plug from the mobo and put the jumper plug on it for powering pumps and stuff when filling loops. When I do this, everything responds like normal and all accessories power up. When I plug back in to the board, everything is dead again.

I tried swapping PSUs just in case and get the same result.

Any ideas? What else should I try?
Click to expand...

Is there a clear CMOS button? You should try depressing that for about 8 seconds or so and then releasing. You can also try powering up the system with only one DIMM installed in the furthest slot from the CPU. In your case, the one towards the ATX power connector.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top