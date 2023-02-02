Aorus X570S Master - Does not fully shutdown, then fails to post after

I have a Aorus X570S Master that from time to time fails to post.



The failed shutdown is identifiable because the Corsair RAM LEDS remain lit. Pressing the onboard power button or the regular case button will not start the machine when it is in the state.

There are no POST Codes, the Post cod LEDS are not lit.

Windows reports no errors

The problem is intermittent, every 3-10 days, but frustrating non the less. I suspect a RMA is fruitless because of the random nature.

I have to disconnect the PSU, or sometimes reset the BIOS in order for it to start up.



If I reset the BIOS things improve for a time and then the problem returns.

The TPM settings were suspect I have set them to defaults, but noticed no difference.



Any suggestions on a cure? I really don't want to go through yet another MB upgrade.



CPU: X5950, Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB 3600, GPU: EVGA RTX 3080ti, SSD: WD850

OS Windows 11 - Current release



PS: I have had issues with my Corsair peripherals, the RGB keyboard drew too much power so needed a dedicated USB port. I have no idea if this could be some form of USB or Corsair RGB problem.



Edited to include the PS