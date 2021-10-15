Anyone with a Logitech wireless mouse? (battery life)

I've got a G703, under Windows the battery lasted FOREVER AND A HALF, I want to say I had to charge it once every 2-3 weeks.



A few weeks ago I nuked my Windows and went Linux only. I've gone through a few distros and under each of them the battery would deplete and need to be recharged it seems 1-2 times a week.



Am I imagining this, or does anyone else notice the same? Wondering if it's a (lack of) USB power-saving/sleep I should look into or something