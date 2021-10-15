Anyone with a Logitech wireless mouse? (battery life)

I've got a G703, under Windows the battery lasted FOREVER AND A HALF, I want to say I had to charge it once every 2-3 weeks.

A few weeks ago I nuked my Windows and went Linux only. I've gone through a few distros and under each of them the battery would deplete and need to be recharged it seems 1-2 times a week.

Am I imagining this, or does anyone else notice the same? Wondering if it's a (lack of) USB power-saving/sleep I should look into or something
 
SmokeRngs

I have a Logitech G604 and the battery lasts three to four weeks at a time for me. I don't have a comparison for Windows since I was mostly Linux well before the time I got this mouse but I don't see the battery lasting longer under Windows.

Is the mouse going to sleep properly? I know my G604 does because if I leave it sit for a minute or so the blue light indicating the mouse came out of sleep mode pops on.
 
Ok so it must be something with my system. That's a good idea about the light.. trouble is, back when I had Windows, I turned off the light completely in the G Hub software and it saved it to the mouse. So I don't get a light at all now, even with no G Hub anymore. And there's no reset button on the mouse! 4head

Ok, well now I know it's not a univeral issue with Linux
 
ChadD

There are some open source RGB type software. Think there is one called openrgb as an example that I have heard can handle logitech lighting.

I run a corsair mouse and keyboard so run CKB next... I'm sure there must be something like it for Logitech.
 
