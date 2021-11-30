Anyone that can discuss timings?

lukeintheo
Hey Guys,
I've been into computers for about 15 years. Once thing that I've never understood was timings primary and secondary. How to overclock them? Is there a starting point?
I'm sorry if this seems to be a complex question since I would assume there's lot s of variables.
Regards
