Anyone still running an X99 Broadwell-E system?

I was just curious, as the prices on eBay finally fell to a sane level for a 6900K so I bit. Still more than I wanted to pay, but with the new consoles coming I figured 8 cores will soon be the requirement.

As the thread title asks, are any of you still running one of these systems? What has been your recent experiences with it in terms of it holding up 5 years later?

Post your thoughts and comments. I'm eager to read your feedback.
 
