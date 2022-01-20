Anyone run a whitebox ESXi Server for Homelab? Purple Screen with Zen2

Hi All,



I'm getting purple screens when doing basic IO on my whitebox ESXi server.



The machine is for testing with the following specs:



3700X

X470 CH7 WiFi

4x16GB DDR4 3200 @ XMP

GT710 Passively cooled

NVME WD Blue SN550 1TB (Windows Install)

SATA Devices all running off the MB SATA ports.

1x WD Blue 2TB HDD 2.5"

1x Samsung PM861 SSD 960GB

1x Samsung 860 EVO 2TB

1x Samsung 860 EVO 500GB

1x WD Black 2TB HDD

1x Seagate Barracuda 3TB HDD



Latest ASUS Bios, 4603



ESXI 6.7 Update 3, Free

Patched to the November 2021 Patch



I'm encountering purple screens / kernel panics when:



Copying VM folders over data stores (1 500GB VM, 1 700GB VM, 1 30GB VM).



These VMs are verified to be working (these are copies of our production server VMs at my work) and I scp-ed them into this box.



I was copying these to a different drive with the intention of playing with the new copies and leaving the original VM intact just in case I screw up whatever I'm doing.



I will get purple screens when this happens:

#PF Exception 14 in world xxxxx



The machine is Windows stable. Not sure what's really going on here. Anyone run a similar setup and is doing ok?



I'll try downgrading the BIOS later this evening. Really unsure what is the problem...



Thanks!