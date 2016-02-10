Anyone playing Firewatch?

Really enjoying it so far. Ultrawide out of the box and the colors work great with ambient lighting.

Well. That just convinced me to buy it. I was just about to scoure WSGF and see which games from my collection to test out on my new U3415W but it looks like Firewatch is one to pick up and try out.
 
Derangel said:
Well. That just convinced me to buy it. I was just about to scoure WSGF and see which games from my collection to test out on my new U3415W but it looks like Firewatch is one to pick up and try out.
It has 21:9 out of the box.The dev even uses 21:9 screenshots on the website.
 
Derangel said:
Well. That just convinced me to buy it. I was just about to scoure WSGF and see which games from my collection to test out on my new U3415W but it looks like Firewatch is one to pick up and try out.
You will never want to go back to 16:9 or 16:10.
 
So....about that overheard conversation between D and whoever...did I miss the explanation? or what?
 
vasta said:
So....about that overheard conversation between D and whoever...did I miss the explanation? or what?
No that's not explained. I think it was just an innocent conversation you accidentally overhear. Probably meant to make the player second guess trusting her.
 
mrgstiffler said:
Lightpack for the hardware, AmbiBox for the software.
Thanks! I have led strips but they're static. I remember when this tech first came out it was only for those with raspberry pi's. Now it seems to have matured quite a bit. I'm going to bite!
 
Just completed this in about 5 hours. It was a fairly enjoyable experience once you don't get your expectations up about any kind of revolutionary gameplay, as it's a walking simulator after all. Pretty decent production quality for a low budget indie game, I would say it's worth picking up at about 5 bucks.

I know it might sound unfair to the devs to say their game is a 5 dollar game, but when you can get a title like Life is Strange for about 20 bucks which is the absolute best of best in the walking simulator genre right now and offers an excellent amount of decent to high quality content for players who like this type of game, it sets the bar for everyone else, indie or not.
 
Anybody else play this? Debating picking it up during the sale. I like the art style. Is it really only a 5 hour game though? If so I might wait for a deeper discount than $8.99
 
It's closer to 4 hours but it's worth every single penny. For $9 it's an absolute steal.
 
Thanks, I went ahead and picked it up. I'm at the beginning of Day 1 and am really liking it so far. Already managed to hit me in the feels. Very much looking forward to this...
 
BlueWeasel said:
Agree. It's short but worth it even at full price. I don't really care for games like this but loved it.
This. Firewatch is worth $9. It's also worth $20. It takes 3-4 hours to finish depending on how much exploration you do. But it's exciting and engaging the entire time. I never understood why people happy pay $20 for a 2 hour movie, but then cry about how $20 for a 3-4 hour video game is too much. Bottom line is that to me, the value of a game is determined by its ability to engage me, not by how many hours I log playing it. I've got plenty of games that I've put 20+ hours into, only to realize part-way though I'm just doing busy work and not actually having fun and shelving the game before reaching its conclusion. With Firewatch, my first playthrough took about 4 hours and when I finished it, I couldn't wait to start a second game just to see how my conversations would change with different dialogue choices.

I've played through it three times now and enjoyed every one. I'm sure at some point I'll play through it again.
 
Viper87227 said:
This. Firewatch is worth $9. It's also worth $20. It takes 3-4 hours to finish depending on how much exploration you do. But it's exciting and engaging the entire time. I never understood why people happy pay $20 for a 2 hour movie, but then cry about how $20 for a 3-4 hour video game is too much. Bottom line is that to me, the value of a game is determined by its ability to engage me, not by how many hours I log playing it. I've got plenty of games that I've put 20+ hours into, only to realize part-way though I'm just doing busy work and not actually having fun and shelving the game before reaching its conclusion. With Firewatch, my first playthrough took about 4 hours and when I finished it, I couldn't wait to start a second game just to see how my conversations would change with different dialogue choices.

I've played through it three times now and enjoyed every one. I'm sure at some point I'll play through it again.

I've played through it three times now and enjoyed every one. I'm sure at some point I'll play through it again.
This is my take on Firewatch as well. It is short, but I was able to milk about 5ish hours my first play through, but I am anal about exploring.

it is just a fun, well written game.
 
I finished this recently. The story had me engaged until the end. It was quite disappointing, actually. I understand that they wanted to express the paranoia of the character through to the player, but after the buildup of a possible conspiracy or even something supernatural, I just felt extremely unsatisfied afterward. Other than that, it seemed like they didn't take the time to give impact to your choices. There is only one ending in spite of the illusion of player choice, meaning the player lacked any real agency throughout the experience. I played it on Game Pass, so I'm glad I didn't have to pay anything extra for it.
 
