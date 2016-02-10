Anyone playing Firewatch?

This. Firewatch is worth $9. It's also worth $20. It takes 3-4 hours to finish depending on how much exploration you do. But it's exciting and engaging the entire time. I never understood why people happy pay $20 for a 2 hour movie, but then cry about how $20 for a 3-4 hour video game is too much. Bottom line is that to me, the value of a game is determined by its ability to engage me, not by how many hours I log playing it. I've got plenty of games that I've put 20+ hours into, only to realize part-way though I'm just doing busy work and not actually having fun and shelving the game before reaching its conclusion. With Firewatch, my first playthrough took about 4 hours and when I finished it, I couldn't wait to start a second game just to see how my conversations would change with different dialogue choices.



I've played through it three times now and enjoyed every one. I'm sure at some point I'll play through it again.