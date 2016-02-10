Anyone playing Firewatch?

mrgstiffler
Really enjoying it so far. Ultrawide out of the box and the colors work great with ambient lighting.
LOL, I know why you're hanging around Jonesy Lake.
Well. That just convinced me to buy it. I was just about to scoure WSGF and see which games from my collection to test out on my new U3415W but it looks like Firewatch is one to pick up and try out.
For a walking simulator, not impressed. Does look comfy.
Interesting ending...
So....about that overheard conversation between D and whoever...did I miss the explanation? or what?
I'd play it if I had that monitor 0_o
What are you using for the lighting behind the monitor?
Lightpack for the hardware, AmbiBox for the software.
It's closer to 4 hours but it's worth every single penny. For $9 it's an absolute steal.
Agree. It's short but worth it even at full price. I don't really care for games like this but loved it.
This. Firewatch is worth $9. It's also worth $20. It takes 3-4 hours to finish depending on how much exploration you do. But it's exciting and engaging the entire time. I never understood why people happy pay $20 for a 2 hour movie, but then cry about how $20 for a 3-4 hour video game is too much. Bottom line is that to me, the value of a game is determined by its ability to engage me, not by how many hours I log playing it. I've got plenty of games that I've put 20+ hours into, only to realize part-way though I'm just doing busy work and not actually having fun and shelving the game before reaching its conclusion. With Firewatch, my first playthrough took about 4 hours and when I finished it, I couldn't wait to start a second game just to see how my conversations would change with different dialogue choices.
I've played through it three times now and enjoyed every one. I'm sure at some point I'll play through it again.