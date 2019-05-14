Anyone give up on PC Surround sound and just go stereo? Any regrets?

The highest quality DAC device is the Oppo 205 Blu Ray player and acts as a pre-amp as well. You will need a power amp to use it.

It can take PC in via HDMI and can play almost any video/audio without a PC as well, from SPDIF, USB hard drive/pen (USB 3.0), Network and from your PC over HDMI. I had one, they are very good but the sound was a little too laid back for me (as a high end DAC).

It also plays UHD Blu Ray disks and SACDs.

Next is the Oppo 203, then the Oppo 105.

The Oppo 203 is a lower quality DAC version of the Oppo 205.

The Oppo 105 can play HD Blu Ray disks and SACDs.





The Oppo 105 is around the same sound quality as the newer Oppo 203 but has the advantage of many internet apps and dual HDMI in/out so you can use it as an HDMI switch as well. The 20x series have no apps and can only take 1 HDMI in feed.

It is USB 2.0 which is enough for practically all Blu Ray movies at full bit rate played over USB.

I had 2 Oppo 105s, they are really cool and sound good.



All Oppo players onboard DACs do not support Atmos, the output is 7.1 max for analogue.

They can feed the HDMI signal to another processor for Atmos but you lose the use of the quality DACs in the Oppo so you will need an expensive processor to match one of these players.

Unfortunately Oppo have caved and dont produce Blu Ray players any more so you will need to buy second hand.

I dont know of any other BD players that can match the quality.





Next best thing is to get a decent AV amplifier and use your PC as the source. You can plug USB hard drives in for audio but most wont do video in this way.

The quality ranges from poor to excellent but you pay through the nose for that.



Last years Denons are going for much lower prices and are practically the same as this years that have raised prices.

I bought the X4400H and love it.

You get a ton more features than the Oppos and Atmos output as well.

The power amps are built in, mine has 9 amplifier channels and can support another 2 channels with an external amp!

It has received some HDMI 2.1 updates (despite being HDMI 2.0b), eARC and auto low latency mode.

The lag is so low I feed my PCs video signal through it with no issues at all, as if I was connected direct to the TV.



Theres a lot more to be said, I have brain fog today.

Ask anything you like.

