Anyone give up on PC Surround sound and just go stereo? Any regrets?

I prefer surround sound to headphones for gaming and I have a really nice 7.1 system in my office. The problem is I can rarely use it. 1. I almost never watch TV/Movies in here 2. I don't always want to let everyone know I'm gaming with speakers 3. A lot of games don't have good surround sound support. By a lot, I mean a few. 4. The whole HDMI audio connection is always a hassle. 5. I don't want my little kids hearing the discord conversation in games. For me, the best surround sound games are Overwatch and Guild Wars 2 (and Battlefield, but I don't love the last two versions) but I don't play them that much. I don't really prefer headphones, but I find myself using them more and more. I'm wondering if it's time to take it down, sell off the parts and roll the cash into a pair of LS50s (for music mostly) Current speakers: KEF Q100 L/R KEF Q200c C JBL Arena B15 (side and rear surrounds) Even though it's hard to use, there just isn't anything quite like hearing things clearly in your surround channels - it really puts you in the game...