Anyone ever see this with Ryzen onboard GPU?

This is a new system for a friend, its based on a microcenter bundle with a 7700X and a Gigabyte B650 mATX board, 64GB DDR5 5600. Originally I was going to put my 7800XT in it but it was too long for the case so to check everything else I used the integrated GPU. When I got it running and into the BIOS I saw this (don't mind the music I my phone recorded me breathing and it sounded so loud so I just stuck a stock track from YT on it):I tried both the DP and HDMI ports, settings were all at default with no OC applied and I did check it with my 32GB Teamgroup memory kit too. I found an old RX570 that fits in the case and tried that and everything was working fine, the CPU seems perfectly stable too. Is this a bad iGPU and just has no effect on the regular CPU operations? The only thing I haven't tried yet was moving it over to my main machine and see if its the board though I did pull the chip back out and check for bent pins.