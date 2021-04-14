Anyone else over $100 a day?

Started mining right after I realized it was stupid that I was waiting inline for 3080's and 3090 only to flip them when I could start mining.



Tried to actually sell a few 3090's on here last year and got banned because of the "social justice warrior" mentality which I do understand I guess. I got un-banned but the trade off was that I lost my ability to post to the For Sale Forums.



I am up to 17 cards. 4 x 3090's, 9 x 3080's and 4 x 3070's. The 3070's are founder editions and run hotter than the other cards. You can only buy one card now per 30 days at Microcenter. I've been adding new cards every 30 days. I still have a 3080 boxed I haven't deployed. My 30 days are up so going to be going down there again and waiting in line for another 3080. I want to stop at 30 cards. I'm 12 away. I make around $5500 a month now mining. I would like to get to 7K a month for as long as possible. I've also paid a few scalpers the $1500+ for a few 3080's. I was also able to get an Alienware R11 with a 3080 for $2200 and pulled the card. I am hoping that throughout the rest of 2021, ETH gets to around $3,000. With 30 cards, I should be at 10K a month.



I'm using "manual" for Nicehash with a custom Afterburner profile. My vram temps are around 88 - 92c



For my cold wallet I am using the Ledger Nano X. What are you guys doing?



The one thing bothering me is I worry a lot about my rig and theft. I've actually had a few nightmares where everything is just gone.



Currently using a coop office with 24 hour security.



Where are some of you guys mining? The ones of you that have 15 - 20 cards? Home?