Anyone else love their old case?

rgMekanic

I'm in this club (may be the only one) but I can't seem to upgrade my case .. I've had my Koolance PC2-650 (modded Chieftech Dragon) for 8 years now, has seen countless systems in it, upgrades, loop changes and I just can't seem to part with it!

Only case that looks okay to me is the 900D, but man that's expensive to replace something I still love.

I mean yeah, it's kinda cramped now, can only take 80mm fans, and weighs as much as a small planet, but I still love this damn case lol.

Anyone else like me?

~Rich
 
I am always satisfied with my Cosmos 1000. I have more than one in my house and don't feel like ever trading it out. It has a tool-less design, good vibration dampening, cable routing, and room for whatever I so desire(even server boards). 120mm is a must in my opinion though. I don't like larger than 120mm because having non-standard fan sizes drives up the cost of replacements and taste changes.
 
Cruiza

I'm only one case removed from still using my original Chieftec Dragon! It's currently boxed up in my basement storage room "just in case," haha. In fact, if it could fit 120+ mm fans in the rear and I didn't get my 700D plus side window panel for $150 total, I'd probably still be using it. A future mod project, no doubt...
 
My favorite case was the Yeong Yang yy-0221 cube case.
I had that case for 9 years I think and had a lot of different systems in it over the years.
I swapped to the Haf-932 when I bought a corsair h50 cooler and couldn't find an easy way to mount it into the cube.

cube-drives.jpg


I'm still on my original win 7 install too,
win7%20install%20date.jpg
 
artimusbill

I have had a Lian Li "PC-something..." for maybe twelve years. Bought it at CompUSA. Love it. Only thing that ever went "wrong" was the power switch connector wire broke off right at the plug for the switch. I just switched it out with the reset one. Love it. It is the one piece I feel no want or need to upgrade.
 
rgMekanic

Cruiza said:
I'm only one case removed from still using my original Chieftec Dragon! It's currently boxed up in my basement storage room "just in case," haha. In fact, if it could fit 120+ mm fans in the rear and I didn't get my 700D plus side window panel for $150 total, I'd probably still be using it. A future mod project, no doubt...
I measured from the bump above the IO shield to the edge and got 119mm, I need to get a crappy 120mm fan on the cheap and see if it fits, been planning to do a 2nd rad there, but was going to use a 2x80 because it looked (according to my ruler) that a 120mm would just be shy
 
drescherjm

I am still using an 18 bay antec case that I purchased in the mid to late 1990s. Back then I made use of the bays with 10K and 15K rpm parallel scsi drives in raid0. Now there are no spinners but 3 SSDs but these just float in the bottom of the case. I have been meaning to replace the case with a home made case made out of oak however I seem to never have time to start the project. As for love of the case. I am not sure. I did love it when I paid $600 for it back then..
 
Justintoxicated

I like my modded stacker ST-01, fits a 3x120mm rad at the bottom, but its not much for cable management. I love the wheels though, this beast is heavy!.

I have a second one that can hold a ton of hard drives but its kinda big now that 4TB drives are out. Not the easiest to clean dust filters. Not sure what I will do with it.

Really still like my Antec P180 mini black, back when antec made some solid stuff.
 
mikey976

funny enough ive had every single one of these cases, right now im using my CM ST01, my fav would have to be my YY cube, man i miss that thing id buy another for my servers if they werent carrying a premium
 
batmanwcm

I still have my old Cooler Master ATC-201B-BXT sitting in my closet. It is still such a beautiful case but the 80mm fans are too loud.
 
brennok

I have been pretty happy with my HAF 932. It runs 24/7 in my bedroom and is super quiet. The only thing I had to do was put a piece of black tape over the front LED light which lit up the room. The red fans surprisingly don't so I never cared about being able to turn them off.

I do worry about when I replace it soon what I will have to address so as not to interfere with my sleep.
 
Cajunheat

I had an old Chieftec case I used for many, many years. It was built like a tank and would probably have survived a nuclear war. However, as time went on it became more and more outdated so I finally replaced it. I still get a little misty eyed when I think about it.
 
CobraCurt

I still have my Cooler Master Wavemaster case still in my closet. I dont have any clue why I am still holding on to it.
 
Zenshi

May not be considered an old case but my Rosewill TU-155 was the first case I ever purchased when I started building my own computer. That was back in 2005. I have modded it a bit so that it would stay up with the times and though old (I still use a 92 mm fan out the back and a 80mm fan on the top) it seems to get the job done.

dscn0178s.jpg
 
Pecka

I have an Antec P180 that is over 7 years old. Front and side doors are broken. It's quiet and was a nice case for the time but might throw it away soon.
 
I've had a Thermaltake Lanbox VF6000BWS for the past 6 years on my fiance's rig. It's an amazing mATX case and such a shame that Thermaltake stopped making them (Armor A30 is its obnoxious cousin).

nowindows.gif
 
artimusbill

artimusbill said:
I have had a Lian Li "PC-something..." for maybe twelve years. Bought it at CompUSA. Love it. Only thing that ever went "wrong" was the power switch connector wire broke off right at the plug for the switch. I just switched it out with the reset one. Love it. It is the one piece I feel no want or need to upgrade.
Still going with the same case in 2021. I had replaced the power switch some time after my original post; looks like I will need another one soon.
 
