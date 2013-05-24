Anyone else love their old case?

I'm in this club (may be the only one) but I can't seem to upgrade my case .. I've had my Koolance PC2-650 (modded Chieftech Dragon) for 8 years now, has seen countless systems in it, upgrades, loop changes and I just can't seem to part with it!



Only case that looks okay to me is the 900D, but man that's expensive to replace something I still love.



I mean yeah, it's kinda cramped now, can only take 80mm fans, and weighs as much as a small planet, but I still love this damn case lol.



Anyone else like me?



~Rich