Anyone Else Leave their Case Open?

F

FRZ

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 7, 2005
Messages
3,713
Since going with a dual chamber case nearly 12 years ago, I've always left the window panals off and just had the PC open.

Curious how many others do this as well?
 
