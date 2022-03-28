Anyone else fed up with PC gaming?

For the first time in decades, I haven't owned a console in the last 18 months. I upgraded my PC and have been using it for gaming, but I think maybe I made a mistake.



Don't get me wrong - PC gaming is great - when it works.



The issue is I find myself spending more time diagnosing problems than actually playing games. I spent 20 hours trying to get MSFS to not be a stuttering mess, even at 200fps, before giving up and uninstalling it. I've got hours into just getting my games to play on the display that I want (I have 3) and still not much success. Many of the online games I enjoyed on consoles I can't play on PC due to rampant cheating.



I don't know what happened, but at some point I felt PC gaming was the best path forward, and now I'm realizing it was the path to more work and less enjoyment, at a higher price.



/Rant.