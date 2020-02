It may not be quite the same thing as you're talking about, but I have a six core engineering sample Xeon in a spare X99 board that gets used as my girlfriend's daily driver.



It's good and bad. On the plus side, it was super cheap - like, $100 a couple of years ago. It's also quite stable, and supports all the nice features that X99 boards have like higher memory capacity, and the full 40 PCI-E lanes. Or is it 44? I can't remember, but it's more than a 5820K, which has 28.



On the down side, very few of the Xeons are overclockable, and they run at pretty low clock speeds. I think the one I have runs at 2.4GHz. It's fast enough for my girlfriend's use case, which is basically a shit-ton of browser tabs, but it struggles to keep up with a modern graphics card in games.



If what you need is a lot of cores, then this isn't a terrible idea, but there's no replacement for clock speed.