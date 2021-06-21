Anyone doing VFIO with a 2XXX or 3XXX series GPU?

Hello all, working on a very tiny little GUI for this script:Its just a drop down box with a pre-made regex thats appropriate for the generation of card youre using (I calculated the offsets based on ROMs I got from techpowerup). I only own cards from the 900 and 1000 series, so I have no way of actually testing the generated ROM to see if the footer is stripped correctly to allow for passthrough.If anyone would be willing to send me their specific rom (or a link to it from techpowerup) I could patch it and send it back for you to test on a VM, alternatively (or in addition to) I could send you a copy of the original script modified to work with your gen of card, so you can patch it yourself.I would also be interested in testing older cards too if someone has one they wanted to play with, currently I have offsets for the 700, 900, 1000, 2000, and 3000 series.Thank you,Smoblikat