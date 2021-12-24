Anycubic Vyper - thoughts?

I've been looking into getting a ~$300 beginner 3D printer, and I was looking pretty extensively at the Creality Ender 3 V2, but recently I saw a review on the Anycubic Vyper that said it was basically an Ender 3 V2 but with all of the upgrades that you would normally do. The price difference between them is not terribly great - does anyone have any experience with this printer? It sounds like a good one for a beginner, with auto-levelling, the magnetic spring steel plate, etc.



