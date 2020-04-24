Anybody want to guess on this 1070?

Just bought a 1070 here to replace my 980. I am using an ancient 4K TV for a monitor but with the right resolution it was working fine. I put the 1070 in and get tears, slips, and some stuttering.

I already left the seller POSITIVE HEAT as there is no way I think this is his issue.

Running in an intel 4690 rig, no OC going on and I mainly play assassins creed games.

Why would the card react weirdly to my monitor, any guesses?