Anybody ever try the same overclock on 2 different PSUs?

Did the better one make any actual difference to overclocking results? It seems like most PSU reviews are full of great data, but they never actually answer the million dollar question.
I'm considering shelving my 5 year old EVGA 1000 GQ in favor of a new Corsair RM1000x. I would be going from well-used to brand new and from mid-grade to high-grade. Should I expect anything other than some peace of mind?
