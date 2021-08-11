Anybody ever try the same overclock on 2 different PSUs?

The X99 board you have has a fair amount of capacitors, etc, to filter the ripple. That's one of the key things that matter when it comes to how further you can take your OC. Though, most good PSUs are VERY well below the ATX standard of the specified 120mV of ripple nowadays, along with good voltage regulation, etc. So it really doesn't matter for the average folk at the end of the day.



You'll even see extreme OC'ers use less reputable PSUs instead of stuff like 1600i / EVGA. Like some older 1500W unit when they're doing their OC runs. I'm sure there might be *some rare* cases of where the lowest ripple and tightest voltage regulation possible might get you a Mhz or two more, but I'm also sure it'd be more obvious under sub-zero cooling...