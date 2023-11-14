Any way to make Rift (non-S) controllers and lighthouses work without headset?

Basically, I've got a PSVR2 (and no PS5) and hope to use it on PC with the upcoming iVRy driver, which the creator is planning to release before end of year. Already have a BizLink adapter on the way and have been promised one of the converters needed to get it working as a Patron. Great!



The issue is, while head tracking and even HDR are working there's little to no progress getting Sony's controllers working, and no ETA. So I have to figure out an alternative.



I'll probably end up biting the bullet and getting a pair of the Valve Knuckles, but then I've got to get at least 2 Base Stations and at that point I suspect I'm better off saving up a little more and getting the Valve Deckard or whatever they call it. I /am/ keeping a lookout on FB marketplace and Craigslist for a cheap Index kit, and if I can get that for like $400 it's the simplest solution. No luck yet.



So I'm stuck spending significantly more money getting this "cheap" (relative to other modern OLED headsets) setup working...



... Unless I can get the original Rift controllers working without the headset. Or there's a cheaper but nearly as good option out there - if so, please share!



Looked in to this briefly before and couldn't manage it - if I remember right the controllers connect to the Rift headset wirelessly so it had to be plugged in to USB for power and data, and they did work, but the headset would go to sleep pretty quickly (since it was sitting on the floor and I was using a Lenovo Explorer headset which has better image quality but worse controllers) which killed the connection and broke everything.



I realize this is a super niche use case, just asking on the off chance someone here knows how to make it work.



I've also got original PSVR and its controllers if using them would be more straightforward. Or again, if someone knows of a relatively cheap (like under $200) alternative for stand-alone congrats l controllers I'm all ears.



Some things like racing and flight sim will work fine, of course, but I really want to play some of the more complex stuff I never could with the Rift cause it made me so sick.